Woof — it’s been a long week.
If you feel like you’ve been working like a dog, let us offer you the internet equivalent of a big pile of catnip: hilarious tweets about pets.
We Shih Tzu not.
Each week at HuffPost, we scour Twitter to find the funniest posts about our furballs being complete goofballs. They’re sure to make you howl.
Who can tell me I'm not a mother when I just had to mute myself on a zoom call to yell "kids cut it out!" at the dogs wrestling each other to my left.— Sophie Vershbow (@svershbow) May 5, 2022
showing this to my cats so they know how hard their lives could’ve been https://t.co/UjMlmv2iDO— Sydney Leathers (@sydneyelainexo) April 30, 2022
Wait the worst insult is that women live alone microwaving their dinners w their cats without any online dating matches? Take me to that paradise, plz.— Miriam Gershow (@miriamgershow) May 4, 2022
elden ring boss battle pic.twitter.com/Ln6eW2nKe6— dont show your cat (@dontshowyourcat) May 1, 2022
animals are so funny you can name your own dog iPhone 5 and he won’t know wtf goin on— 𝖏𝖆𝖍 ツ (@fullautojayy) May 4, 2022
He has it all, but at what cost? pic.twitter.com/QJjLT0kafX— memes i wish i could tag my cat in (@memesiwish) May 2, 2022
“Your cat would eat your body if you died” hell yeah get your vitamins and nutrients little buddy I’m not mad at you— jon drake (@DrakeGatsby) April 30, 2022
he will determine your fate pic.twitter.com/yecl5WeBBh— morog bal (@Space_b0y_) May 5, 2022
dr seuss: it’s a cat in a hat— slate (@PleaseBeGneiss) May 5, 2022
me: oh my god that’s cute
dr seuss: he’s 6’4. and it’s a weird hat
me: what the hell man
My dog looks like he’s about to share a really bad political opinion pic.twitter.com/5Mo5QR1Ssx— Rani Molla (@ranimolla) May 4, 2022
anyone know where I can find one of those overeducated, underloved cat women 👉👈— Brendan Riordan (@concernecus) May 5, 2022
cat perspective videos literally make me want to cry …why is this not me …… why can’t i be this small ….. they’re having so much fun……. pic.twitter.com/C93SFlGNLE— propeller chan (@boople__snoot) April 30, 2022
Easter might be over but the fun you get from the 📦’s is endless!! 😹😹 #catsofinstagram @catsofinstagram pic.twitter.com/eSTQHz9vnb— Pablo_thepersian (@PThepersian) May 4, 2022
Within 2 seconds of opening the fridge 😂 pic.twitter.com/UehGZbJrvm— Dogs (@DogsTwt) May 5, 2022
Someone here is dramatic AF #boxerdog #boxer #boxerdogs pic.twitter.com/F96wUOK1Pb— Juliana Anderson (@JulzAnderson1) May 5, 2022
Try to take a shower. pic.twitter.com/YYiRpvURHu— translated cats (@TranslatedCats) May 5, 2022
This is Grogu. He's patiently waiting for his ears to get big enough for him to use the Force. 12/10 big enough soon they will be pic.twitter.com/lt5PGqA1jr— WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) May 4, 2022
I am Groot 🤣 #DogsAtPollingStations #dogs pic.twitter.com/yDv9zAak1H— Andre L. Hicks (@AndreBulldogusa) May 5, 2022
(Art critic.) pic.twitter.com/181vyEnqVu— cats with jobs (@CatWorkers) April 30, 2022
1 imposter remains pic.twitter.com/ORIeITeVxS— dont show your cat (@dontshowyourcat) April 30, 2022
Cat calculating the physics before jumping.. pic.twitter.com/bMZOd7NqJP— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) May 5, 2022
dog is one pic.twitter.com/D84Ru78MzL— what kind of dog is this (@genius_dogs) May 3, 2022
When u are sleepy but the party must go on pic.twitter.com/M3SzOmHOmC— Panko A. Cat (@fatfatpankocat) May 4, 2022
Cats will be cats! 💕😂😂pic.twitter.com/HMYpVaJn34— Figen (@TheFigen) May 5, 2022