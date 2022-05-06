Comedy

24 Of The Funniest Tweets About Cats And Dogs This Week (April 30-May 6)

"'Your cat would eat your body if you died' hell yeah get your vitamins and nutrients little buddy I’m not mad at you."
Woof — it’s been a long week.

If you feel like you’ve been working like a dog, let us offer you the internet equivalent of a big pile of catnip: hilarious tweets about pets.

We Shih Tzu not.

Each week at HuffPost, we scour Twitter to find the funniest posts about our furballs being complete goofballs. They’re sure to make you howl.

(And if you want some more, no need to beg ― check out last week’s batch right here.)

