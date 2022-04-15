Comedy

23 Of The Funniest Tweets About Dogs And Cats This Week (April 9-15)

"My dog, who does not pay rent or bills and is, himself, a bill, has sighed three times in the past five minutes."
Elyse Wanshel

Reporter, HuffPost

Woof — it has, once again, been a long week.

If you feel like you’ve been working like a dog, let us offer you the internet equivalent of a big pile of catnip: hilarious tweets about pets.

We Shih Tzu not.

Each week at HuffPost, we scour Twitter to find the funniest posts about our furballs being complete goofballs. They’re sure to make you howl. (And if you want some more, no need to beg ― check out last week’s batch right here.)

Elyse Wanshel - Reporter, HuffPost

Reporter, HuffPost

TwitterPetsfunny tweets

Popular in the Community