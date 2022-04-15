Woof — it has, once again, been a long week.
If you feel like you’ve been working like a dog, let us offer you the internet equivalent of a big pile of catnip: hilarious tweets about pets.
We Shih Tzu not.
Each week at HuffPost, we scour Twitter to find the funniest posts about our furballs being complete goofballs. They’re sure to make you howl. (And if you want some more, no need to beg ― check out last week’s batch right here.)
My dog accidentally swallowed a whole bag of Scrabble tiles. We took him to the vet to get him checked out. No word yet…— mariana Z🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦 (@mariana057) April 9, 2022
My partner said "pass me your phone the cat looks like a stegosaurus" pic.twitter.com/pgd6Qt8ZWH— Lab Waste (@Milkjelly5) April 10, 2022
One of my greatest joys in life is when Jeff calls the vet to make an appointment and they ask for his name, and he says, Jeff. Then, they ask for our cat's name, and I watch him gather his strength before he tells them, Baby Jeff.— Brittany Means (@BrittanyMeansIt) April 13, 2022
"i'm not even supposed to be here today" pic.twitter.com/aUe0TPDuEo— Paul Bronks for Lovina Animal Welfare (@slender_sherbet) April 12, 2022
ohhhh big stretch pic.twitter.com/jwmCXwOPIF— Ross Trudeau (@TrudeauRoss) April 12, 2022
little missy took a trip to the vet! she’s a bit loopy but completely healthy <3 she also got a lil manicure pic.twitter.com/TQ3T4o6u2q— jinx 🐈⬛ (@bigfootjinx) April 12, 2022
cat squished pressed bouncy springy boing sound effect pic.twitter.com/vxQPQbpeuI— meow (@meowniments) April 13, 2022
my cat has contributed. he gets co-authorship now pic.twitter.com/gnjDofpgWz— 🎃 Adina 💀 Feinstein 🎃 (@afeinstein20) April 11, 2022
My dog, who does not pay rent or bills and is, himself, a bill, has sighed three times in the past five minutes.— Victoria M. Walker (@vikkie) April 12, 2022
Master of disguise over here pic.twitter.com/dljjymLgA1— Dustin Growick 🦖 (@DustinGrowick) April 10, 2022
when your girl is taller than you but you make it work— theworldofdog (@theworldofdog) April 13, 2022
(jukin media) pic.twitter.com/BN31RZjF1q
April 12, 2022
This hug♡ pic.twitter.com/2aZQNIU7wO— Dogs (@DogsTwt) April 13, 2022
Black people and their pets is my favorite. That dog was going off. 😭 pic.twitter.com/o9JzWdwnDS— the press on princess. (@NailsNCrowns) April 11, 2022
This mother cat and her babies were just dropped off and I have found The Most Relatable Kitten pic.twitter.com/Mmdm2xlFHN— Elle Em (@ellle_em) April 11, 2022
me: [relaxing in bed]— your goth wife (@catstronomical) April 13, 2022
my cat: [getting right up in my face] are you or are you not looking at photos of other cats on your phone right now
them: u let ur dog on the furniture???? 😮— tat 🦂 (@heluvtat) April 11, 2022
my dog: pic.twitter.com/hgaxQzvbv3
Cat knows trick or two to get in after escaping out..🐈🐾🤕😂😂 pic.twitter.com/J7El6zFRZL— 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) April 15, 2022
Cookie pic.twitter.com/N4iLfO371j— Panko A. Cat (@fatfatpankocat) April 14, 2022
April 12, 2022
This is clearly a poisonous flower. pic.twitter.com/uLJkldKQj0— translated cats (@TranslatedCats) April 14, 2022
Oh to be a happy little dog having the time of their life in a public fountain. 14/10 pic.twitter.com/SFPDCUMaAs— WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) April 12, 2022
April 15, 2022