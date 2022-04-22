Comedy
Dogs Catsfunny tweets

26 Of The Funniest Tweets About Dogs And Cats This Week (April 16-22)

"there is no such thing as a domesticated cat. what we have done to dogs is impressive and obvious. what we have done to cats, so far as i can tell, is nothing"
Elyse Wanshel

Reporter, HuffPost

Woof — it has, once again, been a long week.

If you feel like you’ve been working like a dog, let us offer you the internet equivalent of a big pile of catnip: hilarious tweets about pets.

We Shih Tzu not.

Each week at HuffPost, we scour Twitter to find the funniest posts about our furballs being complete goofballs. They’re sure to make you howl. (And if you want some more, no need to beg ― check out last week’s batch right here.)

