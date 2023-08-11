Woof — it’s been a long week.
If you feel like you’ve been working like a dog, let us offer you the internet equivalent of a big pile of catnip: hilarious tweets about pets.
We Shih Tzu not.
Each week at HuffPost, we scour Twitter X.com (is Elon Musk fur real?) to find the funniest posts about our furballs being complete goofballs. They’re sure to make you howl.
really love thumping a dog's side to see if they are hollow— skim kardashian (@falseroxy) August 5, 2023
is this what you want to look like? in your little bucket hat??pic.twitter.com/4WYUnIjOZC— derek guy (@dieworkwear) August 9, 2023
God wants me to pet this cat pic.twitter.com/iLdPXjnMG3— Tweets of Cats (@TweetsOfCats) August 9, 2023
For several days the vet has had us treat a gum thingy this cat has by brushing his teeth with a special paste, which he HATES, and this morning I woke up to him trying to destroy the toothbrush and I am so proud of him rn— Shiv Ramdas Traing To Rite Buk (@nameshiv) August 8, 2023
It is unlawful for a supervisor to spy on union organizing activities https://t.co/zcFIaLfDpd— Jorts (and Jean) (@JortsTheCat) August 6, 2023
There are two kinds of dogs… 😂 pic.twitter.com/f2oE9SOi4N— Jessi 💫 (@its_jessi_grace) August 10, 2023
This bandana says, “would you like breadsticks with that?” 🍝 pic.twitter.com/i0ab7dxwf7— 𝗩𝗶𝗰𝘁𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗮 𝗕𝗼𝗻𝗻𝗲𝘆 (@VictoriaBonney) August 5, 2023
I like this because it implies the dogs are going back to school pic.twitter.com/nctrH8scCZ— Gabriella Paiella (@GMPaiella) August 9, 2023
Good Morning from the Golden Retriever Channel. This girl is onè fancy dancer. Wach her strutting.— Golden Retriever Channel (@GoldretrieverUS) August 10, 2023
Pretty neat feets..#cutenessoverload #dogs #goldenretrievers pic.twitter.com/gPx0SDMJwc
my bf to me: you’re so pretty. literally the prettiest, i love you so much— Sydney Leathers (@sydneyelainexo) August 9, 2023
me to my cat: you’re so pretty. literally the prettiest, i love you so much
Sigh, I wish I could put “kitten for scale” in my research images of galaxies. https://t.co/vltCjTNSR0— Observatory Cats (@ObservatoryCats) August 9, 2023
this dog my sister-in-law is planning to adopt looks like he can whisper dark thoughts directly into your mind. pic.twitter.com/rPQUfpqbmU— bobby (@bobby) August 8, 2023
pay attention to MEEEEEE pic.twitter.com/LRt0jKCidj— Why you should have a cat (@ShouldHaveCat) August 10, 2023
Sory, this Drawer is occupied Today pic.twitter.com/78lDDVD4jA— Babette 💗's Aggie (@Bad_Babette) August 7, 2023
August 10, 2023
dogs really love sighing heavily and looking into the distance like they are burdened with life's various troubles 😭 my brother in christ you literally don't pay rent— jasminericegirl (@jasminericegirl) August 9, 2023
Yuko went to doggy day care for thr first time and fell asleep within 5 min of getting home. they said she was a shy little angel and made a friend named Rambo. Please say good job Yuko pic.twitter.com/h0uAsRIsFc— jon hendren (@fart) August 8, 2023
Art. Artist pic.twitter.com/0pYLmRWa6t— place where cat shouldn't be (@catshouldnt) August 8, 2023
His face 😅 pic.twitter.com/8tcqQHEBXg— No Cats No Life (@NoCatsNoLife_m) August 10, 2023
Guy at the dog park had a very fancy Irish setter and was talking about how his dog looks just like her “sire.” And I looked down at my mutt, who was happily rolling in somebody’s beer spill from the day before, and thought, “You have no idea who your father is.” pic.twitter.com/caMQprdKyW— Moira Donegan (@MoiraDonegan) August 8, 2023
Tina and Tony are best friends! They do everything together, including...— Nebraska Humane Cats 🐱 (@NHSCats) August 7, 2023
- eating
- shopping
- singing (their rendition of "Believe" by Cher is amazing)
- prank calling our CEO
- forklift driving (yes, they're certified, stop asking) pic.twitter.com/0g4siRFiDr
happy international cat day pic.twitter.com/wgtj6nzJxq— niya (@fushiqruo) August 8, 2023
tender bean bag living in my home pic.twitter.com/6TK7ueGfRO— minky (@minkahunter) August 7, 2023
One of the most adorable things on Twitter is Michael Myers actor Nick Castle & his adopted cat Michael Meowers pic.twitter.com/9O79rSrmrK— Horror4Kids (@horror4kids) August 8, 2023
There are two types of tuxies pic.twitter.com/kHlbxt8T2E— Holly Brockwell (@holly) August 6, 2023
Orange kitten discovering the wind pic.twitter.com/94s54PZ9AB— translated cats (@TranslatedCats) August 7, 2023