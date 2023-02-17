What's Hot

The Most Common Norovirus Symptoms Doctors Are Seeing Right Now

Black Tennessee Lawmaker Shuts Down Republicans For Bashing His Dashiki

N. Korea Threatens Unprecedented Response To South-U.S. Military Drills

I Thought I Had A Headache. It Turned Out To Be Herpes (HSV-1) — In My Brain.

'The View' Audience Gives Sunny Hostin Its 2 Cents On Her Raquel Welch Remark

Are You A Giver Or A Taker? There Are Two Types Of Talkers, Researcher Suggests

Trump Outlandishly Claims Georgia Grand Jury Excerpts Are 'Total Exoneration' Of Him

Michael Cohen Calls Trump's Subpoena Of Him The 'Dumbest Move' He Can Imagine

Tiger Woods Hands Tampon To Justin Thomas During Tournament And They Laugh

EPA Chief Visits Toxic Ohio Train Derailment Site: 'Trust The Government'

My Obsession With My Boyfriend Was Driving Us Apart. Then I Found Out What Was Really Going On.

'Ant-Man' Star Evangeline Lilly Name-Drops The Superhero Films She Turned Down

ComedyAnimalsDogs Pets

23 Of The Funniest Tweets About Cats And Dogs This Week (Feb. 11-17)

"I tell my cat 'I know' whenever he meows but I’ll be honest, I have no idea."
Hilary Hanson

Assignment editor, HuffPost

Woof — it’s been a long week.

If you feel like you’ve been working like a dog, let us offer you the internet equivalent of a big pile of catnip: hilarious tweets about pets.

We Shih Tzu not.

Each week at HuffPost, we scour Twitter to find the funniest posts about our furballs being complete goofballs. They’re sure to make you howl.

(No need to beg for more ― you can check out last week’s batch right here.)

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Hilary Hanson - Assignment editor, HuffPost

Assignment editor, HuffPost

Popular in the Community