Woof — it’s been a long week.
If you feel like you’ve been working like a dog, let us offer you the internet equivalent of a big pile of catnip: hilarious tweets about pets.
We Shih Tzu not.
Each week at HuffPost, we scour Twitter to find the funniest posts about our furballs being complete goofballs. They’re sure to make you howl.
(No need to beg for more ― you can check out last week’s batch right here.)
Walking the dog when we pass a mom and kid taking pics. Naturally my dog stops and poses & wont move. I tug. She stays. They laugh. Finally I say “I’m sorry, you have your phones out so she thinks you want a pic of her”. They pretend to snap a pic. Dog immediately walks on🤣🙄😭— Ashley Nicole Black (@ashleyn1cole) March 5, 2023
[at the Vet]— KJ (@IDontSpeakWhine) March 6, 2023
Me: Keep an eye on her because she likes to chew on her leash.
Vet Tech: Ohh, I do this all the time. She'll be fine.
*10 minutes later*
Vet Tech: You're not going to believe this but... pic.twitter.com/fMezJheUrq
when full of soup pic.twitter.com/Ums2Tx1nc2— Tweets of Cats (@TweetsOfCats) March 10, 2023
a top-tier thing about having cats and hardwood floors is when they take a corner too fast and start tokyo drifting— Josh Fruhlinger (@jfruh) March 6, 2023
Whenever my wiener dog misbehaves I glare at her threateningly while eating sausages— Tada (@krystaunclear) March 5, 2023
obsessed with this dog just going ape shit on nature pic.twitter.com/CJvvcYBweD— [DATA EXPUNGED] (@rosswoodpark) March 5, 2023
i need a new hobby.— Scott Nover (@ScottNover) March 9, 2023
considering taking up my dog's favorite activity: squeezing myself under furniture and screaming
I’ll never understand why people buy dogs from breeders when growing your own is free and far more rewarding. pic.twitter.com/LDYhYuzANs— Uncle Duke (@UncleDuke1969) March 9, 2023
The cat has been screaming at me for the past hour as if there is an emergency.— Holly Vickery (@SkylarkHolly) March 8, 2023
I’ve finally worked out after many efforts that the emergency is that he thinks I should come & sit on the sofa so he can sit on my lap.
Classic cat
(I deleted the first tweet as I now have video) pic.twitter.com/eePfifv7DR
Maybe the most feelgood headline of all time pic.twitter.com/42Ic6TfTUF— Dr. Tom (@NewSovietPoster) March 9, 2023
I could watch this all day pic.twitter.com/BIIpMzAwMb— Heckin Good Dogs (@HeckinGoodDogs) March 5, 2023
This is Hugo. You said that a cup of coffee was the most important part of your day, and he took that personally. 13/10 pic.twitter.com/FARACrfdc3— WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) March 7, 2023
what if a dog needs glasses???? And they don’t know how to tell you ??????? I’m crying— danielle weisberg (@danielleweisber) March 4, 2023
My brother just moved to a new apartment and his neighbour’s cat keeps barging right in like he owns the place pic.twitter.com/AG1DIZAQC8— Sofia Ajram (@SofiaAjram) March 9, 2023
every day eddy and I have a conversation where I’m like “why are you on the stamps! eddy why are you on the stamps!!!” and eddy is like “I don’t give a fuck! I don’t give a fuck!!!” pic.twitter.com/jQSIkUomal— worms cited (@christapeterso) March 9, 2023
It isn’t talking to yourself if there is a dog around— Midge (@mxmclain) March 5, 2023
"Does Beefaroni scratch or bite?"— Beefaroni 🍖 (@boyar_dad) March 9, 2023
Worse, he judges you pic.twitter.com/aCkwH5OyyI
Things you regularly find yourself shouting when you have a cat: “Nooo don’t put your butthole on my napkin!!”— Erin Biba (@erinbiba) March 8, 2023
Dog sitting today.@AuroraPerrineau dropped her dog off like this, with no words.— Harold Perrineau (@HaroldPerrineau) March 9, 2023
Thanks Dad! See ya later. pic.twitter.com/UNC7t3e9tu
my cats: *climbing up and down the cat tree + wall mounted shelves i installed for them*— manic pixie nightmare goblin (@duckbldg) March 7, 2023
me, with the twitter brainrot: this kind of smart, walkable, mixed-use urbanism is illegal to build in most american cities
nature is beautiful pic.twitter.com/rHm9AybWmU— Dont Show Your Cat (@DontShowYourCat) March 5, 2023
Wel, it seem I have been Scoop'd pic.twitter.com/mB5BKHwgvY— Babette💟 (@Bad_Babette) March 7, 2023