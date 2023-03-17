Woof — it’s been a long week.
If you feel like you’ve been working like a dog, let us offer you the internet equivalent of a big pile of catnip: hilarious tweets about pets.
We Shih Tzu not.
Each week at HuffPost, we scour Twitter to find the funniest posts about our furballs being complete goofballs. They’re sure to make you howl.
I got up early today and to my surprise I saw my two dogs out on the deck. I was confused. I was 100% positive they were inside all night. So the dogs come in, happy with their tails wagging. Then my two dogs come down the stairs. Long story short I’ve got 4 dogs now.— who cares (@DianaG2772) March 14, 2023
This is Itsy. If you were wondering, yes, she is flirting with you. 12/10 pic.twitter.com/B7R76s50h8— WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) March 15, 2023
Phantom of the Opurra pic.twitter.com/F4c54pdaGU— Uncle Duke (@UncleDuke1969) March 11, 2023
I love when a black cat is in the sun bc it’s like surprise bitch I have lowlights— danielle weisberg (@danielleweisber) March 11, 2023
My dog went to the vet for a check up. they said they needed to get a pic for her profile.— Kate Lowrey (@KLowRx) March 16, 2023
I log into the portal to get results and THIS is what came up 😂 pic.twitter.com/8efNF0iIbr
the goodest pic.twitter.com/HqOEmY4fbr— Tweets of Cats (@TweetsOfCats) March 15, 2023
DOG: *wanders by*— Hipster Viking Amy (@lasrina) March 15, 2023
ME: *idly scritches dog*
DOG: *sits down*
ME: [still scritching] Oh, I didn't realize you were staying, I was kind of in the middle of--
DOG: *lies down*
ME: Look, I really need to get back to--
DOG: By petting me, you agreed to the terms and conditions.
🥺❤️ pic.twitter.com/PKc2XtDbBh— pokéfan lia (@pokefanlia) March 14, 2023
No further explanation needed.. 😂 pic.twitter.com/TzKr2xlQrL— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) March 13, 2023
place your bets pic.twitter.com/rfUGTe7TUX— Dont Show Your Cat (@DontShowYourCat) March 13, 2023
I don’t know how to explain my relationship to my cat except that I am her mother and she is also my mother— a.b. (@AlannaBennett) March 12, 2023
We don't want to hear that crap about the time change, we're HUNGRY. pic.twitter.com/RBH1Hwnq0W— Lorenzo The Cat (@LorenzoTheCat) March 12, 2023
Me: I’m not sensitive.— Heather Hogan (@theheatherhogan) March 12, 2023
My wife: Babe, you cried when you found out the cats can’t see your favorite color.
I think it’s time for a bigger coffee table pic.twitter.com/zm6okbiGa0— Heckin Good Dogs (@HeckinGoodDogs) March 14, 2023
The dog's expression and confusion— Stefano S. Magi (@myworld2121) March 15, 2023
is priceless !! 😄 pic.twitter.com/ufw3Jfu6Wa
I've called you in today, Zola, because there have been reports of personal items going missing. We reviewed the CCTV footage and I'd like you to explain what's happening here: pic.twitter.com/dvYy3085og— 𝙰𝚞𝚝𝚒𝚜𝚝𝚒𝚌 𝙱𝚛𝚊𝚒𝚗 𝙳𝚞𝚖𝚙 (@AutieBrainDump) March 13, 2023
Left the dishwasher open for a few seconds before emptying it, didn’t I #Caturday pic.twitter.com/8Cq7Zpu4pF— Alex von Tunzelmann (@alexvtunzelmann) March 11, 2023
Dogs when you come home smelling like another dog pic.twitter.com/07F2LLktT4— A ✶ (@holdupshwty) March 12, 2023
"Why is carrier out? Am going to vet?"— Holly Brockwell (@holly) March 11, 2023
"No, Smoky, I'm picking up a different cat"
"OK then I sleep" pic.twitter.com/tIqMohXQay
Every time I tell someone my dog is my emotional support animal she rolls her eyes.— AbbyDabbyDoobyDoo (@DearAuntAbby) March 16, 2023
heard a little dog grumble in my office so I went to check and… yup: hostage situation pic.twitter.com/fhW7PTmNrV— Cherie Priest (@cmpriest) March 15, 2023
Would you just let me make the bed?— Crac⚡ked (@a_simpl_man) March 16, 2023
My dog: No hablo Ingles.
Sometimes I’m with friends and I’m scrolling through my phone and they’re like “are you looking at pictures of your cats??” but can you blame me? pic.twitter.com/BZq1Bcog4x— Mohanad Elshieky (@MohanadElshieky) March 12, 2023