Comedyfunny tweetsdogs and cats

23 Of The Funniest Tweets About Cats And Dogs This Week (March 11-17)

"I love when a black cat is in the sun bc it’s like surprise bitch I have lowlights"
Elyse Wanshel

Reporter, HuffPost

Woof — it’s been a long week.

If you feel like you’ve been working like a dog, let us offer you the internet equivalent of a big pile of catnip: hilarious tweets about pets.

We Shih Tzu not.

Each week at HuffPost, we scour Twitter to find the funniest posts about our furballs being complete goofballs. They’re sure to make you howl.

(No need to beg for more ― you can check out last week’s batch right here.)

