Woof — it’s been a long week.
If you feel like you’ve been working like a dog, let us offer you the internet equivalent of a big pile of catnip: hilarious tweets about pets.
We Shih Tzu not.
Each week at HuffPost, we scour Twitter to find the funniest posts about our furballs being complete goofballs. They’re sure to make you howl.
Helpful literary criticism from my 6th grader: “If there’s a dog on the cover and the book has won an award, I won’t read it, because the dog definitely dies.”— Rebecca Makkai (@rebeccamakkai) March 18, 2023
the meowdalorian https://t.co/cQMAjQrvfr— cats being weird little guys (@weirdlilguys) March 20, 2023
elevator butt pic.twitter.com/QrbLoYP5If— cats being weird little guys (@weirdlilguys) March 19, 2023
Doglike cats are some of the sweetest, most adorable creatures on the planet. Catlike dogs emerged directly from a portal to hell— Eternal Samnation (@portmanteauface) March 21, 2023
March 22, 2023
Me: *moves a blanket my cats haven’t touched in months*— Heather Hogan (@theheatherhogan) March 22, 2023
My cats: HEY! Where’d that grey blanket by the window go? Where is it? Where’s that blanket? Put it back. Put it back!
Put him down he’s the pilot. https://t.co/UeS4o3z3VW— cats with jobs (@CatWorkers) March 18, 2023
Today I rhymed ‘beautiful brown hair’ with ‘floofy derrière’ while composing a song for my dog.— Ginger (@gingerbrigade1) March 21, 2023
I’m not just a pretty face.
Perrysburg Journal, Ohio, April 3, 1903 pic.twitter.com/GJGPgj8ZJS— Yesterday's Print (@yesterdaysprint) March 21, 2023
My cats woke me up at 3am fighting so while they're trying to sleep it off I think I'll spend the whole day vacuuming— 𝗕𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗸'𝘀 𝗛𝗼𝘂𝘀𝗲 🍁 (@BrickMahoney) March 23, 2023
Domino effect pic.twitter.com/WBSi8HJs6Z— Cat 😻 (@CatLoverCult) March 18, 2023
March 23, 2023
the thing about cats is they're impossible to debug. refuses to eat their food until you transfer it to a second identical dish? there's logic there somewhere, consistency even. the cat has their reasons. but they'll never tell— i n n e s (@innesmck) March 18, 2023
Look at this good dog working for US Customs. There's salami in that suitcase but he won't eat it pic.twitter.com/JQupU8vTML— Ｊｅｓｓｅ Ｈｉｒｓｃｈ (@Jesse_Hirsch) March 21, 2023
Trying to take a picture with your cat is like eating soup on a rollercoaster.— Kellalena (@topaz_kell) March 21, 2023
This is Walter. You just threw bubbles at him and he cannot fathom where you got the audacity. 12/10 pic.twitter.com/g6Ly0AczAT— WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) March 21, 2023
Cat Burglar (noun)— Jessi 💫 (@its_jessi_grace) March 18, 2023
: a burglar who is adept at entering and leaving the burglarized place without attracting notice
🐈⬛😂🖤 pic.twitter.com/1q8mGiJT8K
For years I thought the dog bed was slightly too big for Pele, and absolutely gargantuan on Katya.— Courtney Milan 🦖 (@courtneymilan) March 21, 2023
I just learned that it’s actually the exact right size. pic.twitter.com/RW0fItKyLj
hey babe come look at the cat. he looks the same as he always does and hes just sitting there. babe come look. hey come look at the cat— in my tofu era (@weed_rat) March 19, 2023
sometimes I tell people that my cat is extremely dignified but they don’t understand til they see him in adverse conditions (19 years old, at the vet, 7.6 lbs, reproachful in the extreme) pic.twitter.com/6FDU1hlIxl— Jacqui Shine (@DearSplenda) March 22, 2023
crying choking gagging screaming because i saw a lady on the sidewalk walking one really big st. bernard and one little tiny baby puppy st. bernard together— cait (@punished_cait) March 23, 2023
Me sliding into hell like pic.twitter.com/e0ctVcqIAo— Courtney Bonneau 🇵🇸 (@BonneauCourtney) March 18, 2023
A husky next to a wolf. 🤯 My entire life I thought they were the size of dogs. I’ve been heavily mistaken. pic.twitter.com/6AQWruGRP2— Today Years Old (@todayyearsoldig) March 21, 2023