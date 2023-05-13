Woof — it’s been a long week.
If you feel like you’ve been working like a dog, let us offer you the internet equivalent of a big pile of catnip: hilarious tweets about pets.
We Shih Tzu not.
Each week at HuffPost, we scour Twitter to find the funniest posts about our furballs being complete goofballs. They’re sure to make you howl.
(No need to beg for more ― you can check out last week’s batch right here.)
Three months ago, my cat lived on the streets of Bushwick. Today, he has an electronic litter box. Literally the plot of Annie.— Ginny Hogan (@ginnyhogan_) May 10, 2023
I rlly love this pride toy from target bc it implies your dog used to be a homophobe but is working on it pic.twitter.com/K1bzYpZDfu— snapewife guy (@horrorwine) May 7, 2023
I will never not share this... pic.twitter.com/0ZtMq93SaB— Heckin Good Dogs (@HeckinGoodDogs) May 12, 2023
Things that come in threes:— It’s 𝘿𝙖𝙣𝙖, actually (@HourLongSauce) May 10, 2023
Stooges
Musketeers
Amigos
Little Pigs
Days Grace
Cat puke piles
apparently this is the only way to get him to stay still enough for us to give him eardrops pic.twitter.com/B6b0041Ryv— manic pixie nightmare goblin (@duckbldg) May 11, 2023
https://t.co/VES6tkrVqc pic.twitter.com/lbCHUs757Y— Nebraska Humane Society 🐶 (@NEHumaneSociety) May 8, 2023
I don’t say “ohhh big stretch” to my dog I say “ooooh good stretch” because I want him to know I appreciate his form— sloane (sîpihkopiyesîs) (@cottoncandaddy) May 8, 2023
Best machine award.pic.twitter.com/I7UNb2P2yj— translated cats (@TranslatedCats) May 9, 2023
*dog about to vomit*— DonutHawk (@StruggleDisplay) May 10, 2023
Me: [pushes towards only spot left on rug that is unstained thanks to kids, pets, and drunk uncles]
FINALLY! OUR MASTERPIECE IS COMPLETE! *Chef’s Kiss*
This me when I’m 25 beers deep and the Uber driver turn around and ask me “is right here okay?” pic.twitter.com/JeHEGWlp39— blanco (@beerdefeater) May 7, 2023
my dog doesn't understand why I have to go to work and can't just sit around in the sun all day petting her and honestly? I don't understand it either and she has a point!!!— Lane Moore📕Denver 5/12-5/13, NYC 5/26 (@hellolanemoore) May 10, 2023
Any fruit expert explain? pic.twitter.com/ORirQjt6KK— translated cats (@TranslatedCats) May 8, 2023
This is Cooper. He didn't realize anyone was home. Loves singing a cappella. Just not in front of an audience. 14/10 pic.twitter.com/vrkCMjEs7q— WeRateDogs (@dog_rates) May 8, 2023
May 9, 2023
Find you someone that looks at you the same way she looks at George pic.twitter.com/fhJM9Y7Cwy— B&S (@_B___S) May 10, 2023
Me, an idiot: the babies seem to understand drinking from a bowl, maybe they'll actually be less messy if I give them blendered food pic.twitter.com/YUH0ZxsN2N— the Cagle Cats (@CagleCats) May 7, 2023
Cat Twitter would be cool. Posts about "Friendly reminder! Knocking over those water glasses seems fun but it can really hurt you or damage the blankets you sleep on!" and then replies going "oh so you just DON'T WANT ME to have ENRICHMENT???"— Godspeed You! Woke Moralists (@DrWallkick) May 12, 2023
Please do not interrupt sphere time pic.twitter.com/oC5B6N9oOS— Wobbly Ruth (@RuthWobbles) May 7, 2023
Cat: Breakfast! Breakfast! Breakfast!— Heather Hogan (@theheatherhogan) May 11, 2023
Me: No, it’s still an hour until breakfast.
Cat: Oh? You don’t need to get up for — *stares into my eyeballs and presses four pokey paws directly into my bladder* — any other reason?
whenever i feel even slightly sad i just look at this vanessa cooper painting of some dogs politely about to enjoy a caterpillar cake pic.twitter.com/LLSOe2tIdc— Jessie Goetzinger (@southernsgothic) May 9, 2023
My daughter is writing a poem about our dog and she’s trying to find a word that rhymes with his name. Our dog’s name is Tucker. This will not end well.— Jessie (@mommajessiec) May 9, 2023
awake but at what cost pic.twitter.com/h4am3Mnb93— multitude container (@bartleby_era) May 12, 2023
never beating this one https://t.co/ZHfxjFMDMD pic.twitter.com/9qmEotFblk— 🌸Kind Lady Emu🌸 (@emuonyurshoe) May 11, 2023
me: in or out— That Mom Tho (@mom_tho) May 6, 2023
dog: yep
me: which one
dog: you bet
Curious dog.. pic.twitter.com/NvxdjN1y0f— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) May 9, 2023