Woof — it’s been a long week.
If you feel like you’ve been working like a dog, let us offer you the internet equivalent of a big pile of catnip: hilarious tweets about pets.
We Shih Tzu not.
Each week at HuffPost, we scour Twitter to find the funniest posts about our furballs being complete goofballs. They’re sure to make you howl.
(And if you want some more, no need to beg ― check out last week’s batch right here .)
girls trip!!!!!! Me and my girl cat were in the living room and now we are in the kitchen— steph mccann (@steph_mcca) May 9, 2022
Dog brings owner random treasures every time they come home...🐕🐾🧸😍 pic.twitter.com/r6OwpZvNpH— 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) May 10, 2022
dog at the vet named “pecan shortie” is one of the largest rottweilers i’ve ever seen— Kristen Arnett (@Kristen_Arnett) May 12, 2022
My wife wanted a cat, I said “absolutely not” Anyway, here’s our 14 week old Maine coon. pic.twitter.com/iyiUSj7m76— Michael's Cat (@michaelscat2) May 12, 2022
Yuri Knorozov, the linguist who deciphered the Maya script, listed his cat Asya as a co-author on his work but the editors always removed her. He always used this photo with Asya as his author photo and got pissed whenever editors cropped her out https://t.co/xZqflZPw4b pic.twitter.com/DBmoY3Ajlc— Masonic the Hedgehog (@MissPavIichenko) May 11, 2022
remembering when I learned that blinking twice very slowly at your cat means “I love you” in cat and spending the next two months blinking slowly at my cat like a fucking idiot— ely kreimendahl (@ElyKreimendahl) May 10, 2022
Kitten fighting sleep pic.twitter.com/BSdgRasVhA— translated cats (@TranslatedCats) May 8, 2022
I hate when someone makes an Instagram for their pet and then spells all the words wrong.— Andrew Nadeau (@TheAndrewNadeau) May 8, 2022
Either your dog is smart enough to set up, build & maintain a successful social media presence or he isn’t.
If you expect me to believe a dog did all this I think he can also spell “hungry.”
When a dog dies of old age in The Sims 3, the Grim Reaper reassures them with a hug and throws a stick for them to follow into the afterlife. pic.twitter.com/uxTJmb8hmg— Can You Pet the Dog? (@CanYouPetTheDog) May 10, 2022
I post pictures of myself without any clothes on all the time, and nobody is mean to me. Leave Britney alone and stop being weird about it pic.twitter.com/gFIK5s8Vo1— Jorts (and Jean) (@JortsTheCat) May 10, 2022
Today is the international #cake day! #CatsOfTwitter #cats pic.twitter.com/nTZJ5uUqvy— 🇺🇦Julia Pod🇺🇦 (@JuliaPod_art) May 7, 2022
Smart dog.. pic.twitter.com/J2jrMRAOoi— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) May 8, 2022
Could be us. pic.twitter.com/V0Utn0U1oB— Dogs (@DogsTwt) May 12, 2022
Unbelievable. We only rate dogs. This is just a really thirsty hamster. The instructions for this account could not be more clear. Dogs only. Thank you... 12/10 pic.twitter.com/a7PBcAZjMZ— WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) May 12, 2022
15 years ago and now, always best friends 😍❤ pic.twitter.com/k4G5kBZvC0— Happy Dog (@Happydog___) May 12, 2022
Crossing “make the @Nationals Jumbotron dancing with my dog to Who Let the Dogs Out” off my bucket list pic.twitter.com/PYHKlYyVyI— Jacob Peters (@JacobNPeters1) May 11, 2022
What dog? 💨 pic.twitter.com/rkcbKgFp23— Morissa Schwartz (Dr. Rissy) (@MorissaSchwartz) May 12, 2022
(Podcaster.)— cats with jobs (@CatWorkers) May 7, 2022
~ @thegoodcatboy pic.twitter.com/4hTECsUcoV
a tail of two cats pic.twitter.com/V4KccaggER— dont show your cat (@dontshowyourcat) May 13, 2022
Mood pic.twitter.com/luFUF3Zvau— Razas de Perros (@iRazasdePerros) March 31, 2022