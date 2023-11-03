Woof — it’s been a long week.
If you feel like you’ve been working like a dog, let us offer you the internet equivalent of a big pile of catnip: hilarious tweets about pets.
We Shih Tzu not.
Each week at HuffPost, we scour Twitter X (yes, Elon Musk is apparently fur real) to find the funniest posts about our furballs being complete goofballs. They’re sure to make you howl.
(And if you want more, no need to beg ― you can check out last week’s batch right here.)
With friendships I have what I like to call “outdoor cat attachment style.” Some weeks u will see me a ton and other weeks u will not know if I’m dead or alive but don’t worry I still love u I will not forget u— Keara Sullivan (@superkeara) October 31, 2023
Ok fuck this. I spent $400 on movie-quality prosthetics only for my coworker Donna’s fucking dog to win “best costume” at our office. pic.twitter.com/GaaWolxv57— Dan White (@atdanwhite) October 30, 2023
studies (conducted in my home) have shown that when you sing your cat a little song about how much you love them, they understand exactly what you’re saying, and they feel it in their little heart— mitch mitchell (@czarmitch) October 29, 2023
please do not touch shambles' emotional support chewed up bag of greenies pic.twitter.com/Vtpjle2PL2— haley (@feederofcats) November 1, 2023
just had a group of teenage girls knock on the door and say “we don’t even want candy, can we just pet the corgi?”— madeline odent (@oldenoughtosay) October 31, 2023
honestly I respect that
We did a couples costume. pic.twitter.com/AuyVnJ2dbC— Juliet Bennett Rylah (@JBRylah) October 29, 2023
last night the cat bit my laptop screen and cracked it, kicked a pile of books off the shelf & then knocked a plant pot onto the floor from a great height before tracking the mud onto my duvet cover & I still said “goodnight angel” when I turned off the light. a witch— Beth McColl (@imbethmccoll) October 29, 2023
rate her halloween costume pic.twitter.com/fKRiTv18hw— ally (@allymhennessy) October 31, 2023
there is a very vicious chainsaw devil on the loose, please be careful this halloween pic.twitter.com/5sFJ6nqB2c— jasminericegirl (@jasminericegirl) October 30, 2023
“David Byrne Suit” just slayed at the fort greene dog costume contest in Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/sAqqBm6Mym— Brian Rosenworcel (@Bowl_of_Worcel) October 28, 2023
I don’t have that dog in me, I’m inside that dog pic.twitter.com/iMTkyGKFWP— cinnabon enjoyer (ali) (@xanabon) October 30, 2023
innocent to scheming in 2 seconds pic.twitter.com/BnaOPnC7TM— jeeyonardo dicaprio 심지연 🍁 (@jeeyonshim) October 28, 2023
I’ve given up on him being a good cat. pic.twitter.com/K1KjLr3vzX— Jenna Woginrich 🏳️🌈 (@coldantlerfarm) October 30, 2023
She went trick-or-treating as Willow the cat. 🐱 pic.twitter.com/q352E1Zo5p— Lorenzo The Cat (@LorenzoTheCat) November 1, 2023
Do you want to play a game? pic.twitter.com/cPXEb7HtlL— Cat Cosplay (@Cat_Cosplay) October 31, 2023
'I'm not gonna do it girl, I'm just thinking about it' pic.twitter.com/BmFv77gE8J— Amy W Schwartz (@lizardschwartz) October 30, 2023
Having the time of his life here! https://t.co/Bm1gI5hV7M pic.twitter.com/ZPBbPv39e6— Frank EL14 (@Frankel14G1_10) October 30, 2023
October 29, 2023
SECRET MEETING pic.twitter.com/0cN7b43IAE— Dont Show Your Cat (@DontShowYourCat) October 30, 2023
This is Monty. He is being abducted. Very excited to meet some new friends. 12/10 pic.twitter.com/ZxS8BEqUCG— WeRateDogs (@dog_rates) October 30, 2023
Reason #64858385 why Toast is the perfect cat: not only does she actually use the beds I buy, she then lets me take amazing photos like this pic.twitter.com/2A0A0UGVcB— Holly Brockwell (@holly) October 31, 2023
happy halloween to him and him only pic.twitter.com/PQp12qxp0P— clare (@sadderlizards) October 28, 2023
Killers of the Flower Moon was incredible, as was the dog film festival shorts series that the Carolina Theatre accidentally put on instead of KOTFM — everyone was silent for ten min before the guy behind us spoke up and was like, “Is this the wrong movie?” pic.twitter.com/RIha3JhTuP— Sarah Edwards (@eddy_sarah) October 29, 2023
