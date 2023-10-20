LOADING ERROR LOADING

Woof — it’s been a long week.

If you feel like you’ve been working like a dog, let us offer you the internet equivalent of a big pile of catnip: hilarious tweets about pets.

We Shih Tzu not.

Each week at HuffPost, we scour Twitter X (yes, Elon Musk is apparently fur real) to find the funniest posts about our furballs being complete goofballs. They’re sure to make you howl.

(And if you want more, no need to beg ― you can check out last week’s batch right here.)

If i was a girl cat and i saw a boy cat get the zoomies that would be such an ick — callie actually (@eggshellfriend) October 17, 2023

This is Sugar. She may not have impulse control. But she does have tenacity. 13/10 #SeniorPupSaturday pic.twitter.com/IKLusEVIwd — WeRateDogs (@dog_rates) October 14, 2023

♫ SHWEEEET CAROLINE ♫

♫ BARK BARK BARK ♫ pic.twitter.com/UmhDROxe8q — Uncle Duke (@UncleDuke1969) October 16, 2023

For that basic bitch pic.twitter.com/0CfgtrwwPO — Heatherhere 🥝🍈🥝 (@Heatinblack) October 19, 2023

One braincell cat pic.twitter.com/KKLKj9alZV — No Context Cats (@nocontextscats) October 17, 2023

HUGE find! Fully intact, but carefully buried. Had to dig deep



-me, pretending the litter box is a paleontology dig every day — Lady Jane (@lostinausten_) October 19, 2023

Every thing is bad but she has no idea. the dumbest little shit I've ever seen pic.twitter.com/NjQyxANgwh — actually scared in escape room (@fart) October 14, 2023

So, when did you want to go on that walk we discussed? pic.twitter.com/QNQ661zpmL — Heckin Good Dogs (@HeckinGoodDogs) October 18, 2023

"There's no time to explain, just get in the damn car" pic.twitter.com/imHTslp7TO — Paul Bronks (@SlenderSherbet) October 17, 2023

expertly carved pic.twitter.com/h534LQMgLx — Dont Show Your Cat (@DontShowYourCat) October 17, 2023

This cat has very clear logic. I m shocked pic.twitter.com/CDAhccumFE — place where cat shouldn't be (@catshouldnt) October 19, 2023

"I CHOOSE TO NOT BE A VICTIM!" I proclaim as I clean cat barf off my desk again — 𝗕𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗸'𝘀 𝗛𝗼𝘂𝘀𝗲 🍁 (@BrickMahoney) October 19, 2023

me and my cat saw you from across the bar and we wanted to let you know we hate your vibe pic.twitter.com/ija7m0WC7y — goblin (@freegoblinpics) October 15, 2023

There’s a therapy dog at this airport to help people with travel anxiety, and she’s a very good girl who keeps eating things off the floor and rolling over for belly rubs. Is currently blocking boarding. Perfection and no notes. pic.twitter.com/ONm6Rl5Q6q — Dr. Jess Maddox (@drjessmaddox) October 18, 2023

Dogs naturally form packs, and if left undisturbed, will teach themselves how to play poker. — Adam Urbani (@YSylon) October 16, 2023

I want to meet this cat. pic.twitter.com/OZ7gC6nnIj — Ryan Nickum (@ryannickum) October 17, 2023

HEY YOUR PHONE WASNT MAKING THE WAKE UP NOISE LIKE IT USUALLY DOES SO I FIGURED ID MAKE THE WAKE UP NOISE pic.twitter.com/6icYxA93jO — Fishtopher and Friends (@mrfishtopher) October 15, 2023

The dog looked spooked after seeing the Halloween decorations on the door 😂😂😮💨😂😂 pic.twitter.com/PV2PGw2aBg — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) October 14, 2023

Husband: You need to stop spending so much money on shirts for the dog.



Me: Fine. You go tell Oliver we have to return his Dave Growl presents, the Fur Fighters T-shirt. — sixfootcandy (@sixfootcandy) October 18, 2023

just an absolute ham of a cat, lounging around without a care pic.twitter.com/NWStmC6Zwj — Beefaroni 🍖 (@boyar_dad) October 15, 2023

Me trying so hard to not tell someone they have the same name as my dead dog pic.twitter.com/DV3qABkkpy — michaela okland (@MichaelaOkla) October 19, 2023

When I think about my perfect life it involves being a millionaire who spends all her money rescuing dogs. I cannot imagine a happier existence than flagrantly spending away my fortune on funding a rescue called Simon's Second Chance where all the dogs wear matching bandanas. — Sophie Vershbow (@svershbow) October 20, 2023

thinking about the state of the world pic.twitter.com/5ewyNzkKEE — Emma Berquist (@eeberquist) October 16, 2023

No need to explain why https://t.co/SE3SUfhoKx — Jorts (and Jean) (@JortsTheCat) October 17, 2023

Tell me why I just made myself soup and referred to it as “having some wet food” 😭 #vettwitter — Notes From a Vet (@NotesFromAVet) October 14, 2023