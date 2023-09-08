LOADING ERROR LOADING

Woof — it’s been a long week.

If you feel like you’ve been working like a dog, let us offer you the internet equivalent of a big pile of catnip: hilarious tweets about pets.

We Shih Tzu not.

Each week at HuffPost, we scour Twitter X (yes, Elon Musk is apparently fur real) to find the funniest posts about our furballs being complete goofballs. They’re sure to make you howl.

(And if you want more, no need to beg ― you can check out last week’s batch right here.)

every cat comes with one annoying trait inside them and adopting a cat is like opening a cracker jack box to see which annoying trait you get — derek guy (@dieworkwear) September 6, 2023

my favorite fluffy white instagram dog from korea is in switzerland right now btw. if you even care pic.twitter.com/WCN6WqsYSp — pris (@pwiscila) September 2, 2023

having a dog rules so hard. just a little guy that follows you around and thinks youre the best. — kenzi (@kenzianidiot) September 6, 2023

Thinking about the dog from Teletubbies, perfect creature pic.twitter.com/UfExXJU8mw — Frances (@warhammerscript) September 4, 2023

do you ever just pic.twitter.com/HkIBQj3qjs — Tweets of Cats (@TweetsOfCats) September 3, 2023

pic.twitter.com/VvvHaXfPtq — Why you should have a cat (@ShouldHaveCat) September 5, 2023

if we were cats you’d b the love of my nine lives — tatyana 💞 (@heluvstat) September 7, 2023

He can’t be gay too ? https://t.co/ewyPGV0Vd8 — ellory smith (@ellorysmith) September 6, 2023

The way this cat makes an entrance into a room



📹charlieetheblackcatpic.twitter.com/lJufxtPokI — Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) September 4, 2023

no peace in this house pic.twitter.com/xifdZfVHPL — Dont Show Your Cat (@DontShowYourCat) September 7, 2023

finally a good podcast

pic.twitter.com/E6cgeMmedN — cats being weird little guys (@weirdlilguys) September 6, 2023

BALTIMORE

Her job is lap https://t.co/X980IxClJx — Jorts (and Jean) (@JortsTheCat) September 7, 2023

my vet: "alright let's see how much your dog weighs today!"



me: "wait i can explain" — madeline odent (@oldenoughtosay) September 5, 2023

someone please do this with a picture of me after i die pic.twitter.com/rjwUqAGmKT — bfa agonistes (@superloafcat) September 7, 2023

pic.twitter.com/etoHfwamD4 — Why you should have a cat (@ShouldHaveCat) September 7, 2023

He will pay for his crimes. pic.twitter.com/0i4XSXwPA9 — marla cruz (@prolepeach) September 6, 2023

I am the cat's attorney and he is definitely innocent! 😇 I see nothing wrong here! pic.twitter.com/IsJrdbkM72 — Lars🌻🇳🇴 #NAFOCatsDivision (@Norwegian_Lars) September 4, 2023

This is Ted. We do not know if he is very old and wise or perhaps had a run-in with an electrical outlet. But we do know you need to see him. 13/10 pic.twitter.com/SCTAa7HOYY — WeRateDogs (@dog_rates) September 7, 2023

