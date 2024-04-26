Woof — it’s been a long week.
If you feel like you’ve been working like a dog, let us offer you the internet equivalent of a big pile of catnip: hilarious tweets about pets.
We Shih Tzu not.
Each week at HuffPost, we scour Twitter X (yes, Elon Musk is apparently fur real) to find the funniest posts about our furballs being complete goofballs. They’re sure to make you howl.
Sometimes when I fall asleep on my couch my cat will move the curtains and sun falls directly in my face waking me up and I can’t prove it but I know she does it on purpose— Katie D (@KatieDeal99) April 24, 2024
Labradors - double coated, waterproofed & insulated - were bred from St John’s Water Dogs, carefully selected to retrieve fish from the semi-arctic waters of Newfoundland and Labrador for their fishermen owners.— Geoff (@kwoade) April 22, 2024
Here are 3 of them, begging to get inside to escape light drizzle. pic.twitter.com/mBIFN07eSj
does anyone else have a pet that nags them to go to sleep? like, do you have work tomorrow or something lil bro??— derek guy (@dieworkwear) April 23, 2024
A boy, certainly. But "good"? pic.twitter.com/PGVp2VhlOr— David Roberts (@drvolts) April 23, 2024
When your kitten grows up with dogs.. 😅— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) April 17, 2024
Sound on pic.twitter.com/PqVXKIIgpU
WHO IS NAMING THE DOGS AT TORONTO ANIMAL SERVICES pic.twitter.com/JVgkY5rSOG— Megan MacKay (@mmmegan) April 25, 2024
Me: Yeah I’m a childless millennial but I’m not weird about it— Krista Diamond (@KristaDiamond) April 22, 2024
Also me: This weekend we are driving to Malibu to show our dog the ocean for the very first time pic.twitter.com/2NW6QkBkmY
pavlov: my hair is so dry— .:RiotGrlErin:. (@RiotGrlErin) April 25, 2024
dog: should have conditioned it
April 22, 2024
If my cat had twitter they would cyber bully me— iain (@ACartoonCat) April 23, 2024
This is Axel. He is one pothole away from all his dreams coming true. He can feel it. 13/10 we believe in him (IG: igprottie) pic.twitter.com/c4hx7zn58Z— WeRateDogs (@dog_rates) April 24, 2024
don’t be fooled, this is not a good boy. this is a boy who rolled in fox shit when i wasn’t looking on our walk. no good boy detected. pic.twitter.com/j68N6aeGpS— Seán Ó Raghallaigh (@RaghallaighJ) April 21, 2024
“orange cat who is dumb” and “tuxedo cat who is evil” is truly one of the great pairings of all time— holden m. accountable (@noahpasaran) April 20, 2024
April 20, 2024
Great Painting. pic.twitter.com/WVNdFu2CMk— The Dalbo Dog (@Dalbodog) April 25, 2024
adopting a cat is so crazy bc one day they're homeless in the rain and a year later your life is like this— derek guy (@dieworkwear) April 25, 2024
IG the_shags2021 pic.twitter.com/88ZrdwEUt8
I’m British Monarchy neutral but the new statue of Britain’s longest serving monarch is delightful. Mostly because of the Corgis. pic.twitter.com/X6RFPPYXRb— Claude Taylor (@TrueFactsStated) April 24, 2024
I'm sorry I talked for 17 minutes after you asked me a very simple basic question about my dog.— Stabbatha Christy (@LoveNLunchmeat) April 23, 2024
Furio, did you touch the paint?— Tony (@T0NYSHERIDAN) April 23, 2024
Nope, absolutely not and you can't prove anything pic.twitter.com/IFayjHldRi
Mama dog brought all her puppies to her human so that she could go take a nap..🐕🐾☺️😅 pic.twitter.com/ASpNDwmtr2— 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) April 24, 2024
If my cats are not my human baby children why do they scream for me in the middle of the night when one of their siblings steals their favorite place to sleep? Hmm? And why do I jump up and fix it?— Heather Hogan (@theheatherhogan) April 23, 2024
Last night was a movie pic.twitter.com/KdoefkCQOM— Champagne Sloshy (@JoshyBeSloshy) April 25, 2024
I love when cats are like "time to bathe this tail that is totally a part of my own body and completely under my control" and then a full-on wrestling match ensues.— The Tweedy Mutant (@the_tweedy) April 24, 2024
This man leaves out his cat’s fur so birds can use it to make their nests.. 😊 pic.twitter.com/n8GuOrThka— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) April 24, 2024
