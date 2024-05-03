Woof — it’s been a long week.
If you feel like you’ve been working like a dog, let us offer you the internet equivalent of a big pile of catnip: hilarious tweets about pets.
We Shih Tzu not.
Each week at HuffPost, we scour Twitter X (yes, Elon Musk is apparently fur real) to find the funniest posts about our furballs being complete goofballs. They’re sure to make you howl.
"you shouldn't let your cat jump on the counter" my cat could take out a loan in my name if he wanted to— jame (@kloogans) April 30, 2024
bad at hiding great at terrorizing pic.twitter.com/6BeM4xGjcy— Why you should have a cat (@ShouldHaveCat) May 2, 2024
As the enemy's navy arrives, seemingly out of nowhere, Private Kowalski races to warn his commander. pic.twitter.com/2b1P1XZpq7— Uncle Duke (@UncleDuke1969) April 29, 2024
Happiness on the dog's face after his big jump..🐕🐾😊 pic.twitter.com/4KjJkSWOWz— 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) April 28, 2024
How toddlers and cats are alike:— 𝗕𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗸'𝘀 𝗛𝗼𝘂𝘀𝗲 🍁 (@BrickMahoney) May 1, 2024
- they're cutest when they're asleep
- they will absolutely destroy your sofa
- they both eat out of the cat's bowl
He's orange, he's doing his best pic.twitter.com/2BAVpPpBrS— Tweets of Cats (@PostsOfCats) May 2, 2024
I don't have cat- like reflexes, I have cat-like sleeping habits.— Dan Regan (@DanRegan_Comedy) April 28, 2024
Dad vs mom.. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/IaoHEsc8Ry— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) April 28, 2024
What the fuck is it with millennials and cats assholes 😭 https://t.co/stEhDT09We— butch bubba (@midtowncowboys) May 2, 2024
Watering plants ❌— Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) May 2, 2024
Watering dogs ✅ pic.twitter.com/Egctxcl36L
When selecting my Uber I always spring for the Goodest Boy ride. It's never not been worth it. https://t.co/Or5GnKyUOZ— Atlas Smugged (@arrpeebee) April 30, 2024
you shall never be forgotten tftmn dog! pic.twitter.com/YDD8M7VvSp— for 🇵🇸 (@labyrintro) April 29, 2024
(burglar breaks into my house)— regular david (@OrdinaryAlso) March 27, 2024
me: Reginald, kill!
pet caterpillar: *scooch scooch scooch*
We interrupt your scrolling to bring you the best riverdancer in town. 13/10 pic.twitter.com/RMmH8Q4uI3— WeRateDogs (@dog_rates) May 1, 2024
My dog: *will only poop under absolute perfect conditions*— Helleanor Rigby (@Mom_Overboard) May 1, 2024
Also my dog [nosing through the garbage]: you guys aren't gonna eat this?!
🎶"Hello, my baby, hello, my honey, hello my ragtime gaaaaal"🎶 pic.twitter.com/5ZQTtXH1Lm— Paul Bronks (@SlenderSherbet) April 30, 2024
Sometimes, I’ll say something to my dog then he will blankly stare past me and I just know he’s seeing how I die.— Jason, ex Inferis (@benedictsred) May 1, 2024
May 2, 2024
Haha. Dogs pic.twitter.com/lIJ0qjV0kK— jonathan Slater (@slater_paul) April 27, 2024
I managed to put a fresh set of sheets on the bed despite the cat neglecting to "help" this time.— Danny (@Mardigroan) April 21, 2024
When you love him so much 🥹😍 pic.twitter.com/9zEcFUAKzu— Cats That Heal Your Depression (@Catshealdeprsn) May 1, 2024
I don’t know what my spirit animal is, but I’m pretty sure it has a cone around its neck.— Sheila (@Sheila_Mac420) April 16, 2024
average florida cat pic.twitter.com/uGIRiNVAVz— Dont Show Your Cat (@DontShowYourCat) April 28, 2024
