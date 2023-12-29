Woof — it’s been a long week.
If you feel like you’ve been working like a dog, let us offer you the internet equivalent of a big pile of catnip: hilarious tweets about pets.
We Shih Tzu not.
Each week at HuffPost, we scour Twitter X (yes, Elon Musk is apparently fur real) to find the funniest posts about our furballs being complete goofballs. They’re sure to make you howl.
(And if you want more, no need to beg ― you can check out last week’s batch right here.)
Cancel my plans my cat just sat on me— Tweets of Cats (@TweetsOfCats) December 23, 2023
impossible to say who drank my smoothie pic.twitter.com/6koIaThVDR— molly conger (@socialistdogmom) December 23, 2023
it’s very common for dogs to dislike wearing hats. sad, considering the benefits to seeing a dog in a hat— JP (@jpbrammer) December 24, 2023
the only toy my cat plays with at my parent’s house is a giant foam viagra pill pic.twitter.com/S17GbpICYP— ethan (@ethanjuiced) December 24, 2023
very annoying to me when you move in the general direction of a cat and they scurry away like ? I wasn’t even going to you ? not everything is about you please— HELLOTEFI 🐇 (@hellotefi) December 24, 2023
rudolph who https://t.co/osVIX2yvlT— cats being weird little guys (@weirdlilguys) December 25, 2023
I’ll be like “yeah this is my emotional support animal” n it’s just a cat who actively works to make my life more difficult— tat 🪲 (@heluvstat) December 25, 2023
this is how the air in the morning of field trips used to feel like https://t.co/8qdOO3zKH7— kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) December 24, 2023
orange cats are great, but it is important that we all recognize that every one of them would gleefully recline their seat on an airplane all the way back if they could, without feeling bad about it at all— Dave Wagner (@Dbwagner104) December 24, 2023
he stormed off in a huff because I would not feed him raw tortilla dough pic.twitter.com/1th48gVJRw— JP (@jpbrammer) December 25, 2023
did i buy a fake id for my dog because i think it’ll be so funny to take her to patio bars and show them her id?? yeah maybe i might have done that— maya ✡︎ (@mayaisfiya) December 28, 2023
Someone guessed what he's getting for Christmas pic.twitter.com/s7SKhrSvU8— Gina Ellis (@GinaEllis4) December 24, 2023
Dogs on Christmas morning when you let them play with the discarded wrapping paper pic.twitter.com/zumQg6t24U— Joe (@jrzdl) December 24, 2023
Every Christmas I tell Momo “you are finally plump enough for Christmas dinner. I am going to have delicious roast Christmas Momo, I’ve prepared a wonderful glaze for you” and she has no idea what I’m saying. She purrs like a thunderstorm and demands more belly rubs pic.twitter.com/rQKPEab0cb— Roxy (@RoxyTall) December 24, 2023
nvm he’s back to normal now https://t.co/3HPmGp8Spr pic.twitter.com/8Au25Tp8B6— lauren (@kiwiilauren) December 25, 2023
hendrix just walked up and sat down next to radar next to me and LOOK AT THE SIZE DISCREPANCY OF THEIR HEADS pic.twitter.com/drNiFxzHDW— autodesk hate account (@duckbldg) December 26, 2023
December 25, 2023
High five to everyone hiding in a guest room petting a cat you just met pic.twitter.com/7vBSsoxCMj— Jorts (and Jean) (@JortsTheCat) December 25, 2023
HOWLING at this present from husband. I had no idea what they got up to on walks but apparently every cat sighting from the past year has been catalogued in this book 😂 pic.twitter.com/gy6YGEvypI— Sally Doherty writes 👩💻 (@Sally_writes) December 26, 2023
me to my mom’s tiny dog pic.twitter.com/aTjNO0B8Fi— Alyssa Limperis (@alyssalimp) December 26, 2023
my nephew made me a whole 2024 calendar of his cats you guys i’m going to explode pic.twitter.com/OSVgBehAkM— yammi (@sighyam) December 26, 2023
I just feel like they were talking smack about me right before I walked in pic.twitter.com/uwc1UN5dsE— haley (@feederofcats) December 27, 2023
She’s so😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/PoOwbgKWuq— shann (@heavnzine) December 26, 2023
looking to adopt and it seems like i have my choice of the four horsemen of the apocalypse pic.twitter.com/qzrsTqggKK— horse dentist (@equine__dentist) December 27, 2023
First thing I saw upon opening mine eyeballs this morn pic.twitter.com/J042raUjE7— sagey 🇵🇸 (@btwnrevolutions) December 27, 2023
mother, my toy. it is stuck. why do you not assist me. mother.— jeeyonardo dicaprio 심지연 🍁 (@jeeyonshim) December 28, 2023
mother. pic.twitter.com/r3mE1kJGmm
December 28, 2023
i tell her that her nose is white because when she was a kitten she fell asleep in a saucer of milk pic.twitter.com/mEzVlD2Hwp— wargen (@funeralpig) December 28, 2023
type shit i’m on today pic.twitter.com/fxcFQo9WaN— horse dentist (@equine__dentist) December 28, 2023
goodnight guys pic.twitter.com/jziyDa5I2v— animals going goblin mode (@mischiefanimals) December 28, 2023
Soothing timelapse of cats following a sunbeam. pic.twitter.com/V70P5uMsS5— Why you should have a cat (@ShouldHaveCat) December 28, 2023
December 28, 2023
this stupid idiot got boxes as a christmas gift LOL embarrassing pic.twitter.com/fGxENxsDk8— ️ 𓆨 amelia (@kcalbug) December 23, 2023
