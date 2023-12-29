What's Hot

ComedyAnimalsDogs Pets

33 Of The Funniest Tweets About Cats And Dogs This Week (Dec. 23-29)

"Cancel my plans my cat just sat on me"
Hilary Hanson
By 

Assignment editor, HuffPost

LOADINGERROR LOADING

Woof — it’s been a long week.

If you feel like you’ve been working like a dog, let us offer you the internet equivalent of a big pile of catnip: hilarious tweets about pets.

We Shih Tzu not.

Each week at HuffPost, we scour Twitter X (yes, Elon Musk is apparently fur real) to find the funniest posts about our furballs being complete goofballs. They’re sure to make you howl.

(And if you want more, no need to beg ― you can check out last week’s batch right here.)

Support HuffPost
Hilary Hanson - Assignment editor, HuffPost

Assignment editor, HuffPost

Do you have info to share with HuffPost reporters? Here’s how.

Go to Homepage

Popular in the Community

Close

Gift Guides