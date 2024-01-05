Woof — it’s been a long week.
If you feel like you’ve been working like a dog, let us offer you the internet equivalent of a big pile of catnip: hilarious tweets about pets.
We Shih Tzu not.
Each week at HuffPost, we scour Twitter X (yes, Elon Musk is apparently fur real) to find the funniest posts about our furballs being complete goofballs. They’re sure to make you howl.
(And if you want more, no need to beg ― you can check out last week’s batch right here.)
Reached into a pocket of my diaper bag only to find a handful of cat food. When asked about this, my 5 year old said, “in case we see some cats”— Taylor Schumann (@taylorsschumann) January 3, 2024
GF got me a treat that sounds like a name the staff would write on a cat’s pen in an animal shelter. pic.twitter.com/X7cB8ul6sR— mr. “just joined a new forum” (@Papapishu) January 2, 2024
I wonder who is having more fun.. The cat or the window cleaner?? pic.twitter.com/ABmyRehw5a— Why you should have a cat (@ShouldHaveCat) January 3, 2024
[before pugs were invented]— kim (@KimmyMonte) January 3, 2024
i wish i could love a loaf of bread that has difficultly breathing.
looked up from my screen and saw this. cant make this up. pic.twitter.com/mrFxdgODgi— natbalda (@natbalda) January 2, 2024
They bought a dog for the little girl so that she would spend less time on the internet. 😂😂pic.twitter.com/1n97m81Ja8— The Best (@ThebestFigen) January 4, 2024
the shop i bought a bong from just sent an email offering a coupon on new glass if your cat breaks it as long as you send them both a photo of your cat and the damage done. they add your cat to the kitty clink section on their website lolol pic.twitter.com/12MGGZWRT8— taylr (@taylr) January 4, 2024
January 4, 2024
last night i was walking frankie and she started sniffing the air rly intently so i let her follow the trail cause i was like omg what if it’s a missing person?? we could save them!!! but no, it was a grilled cheese sandwich in a bush 😔— maya ✡︎ (@mayaisfiya) December 31, 2023
Priorities..🐶😅 pic.twitter.com/uNUygUI0PH— 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) January 4, 2024
You know who has zero New Year’s Resolutions to keep? Cats. Because they don’t make them. Because there’s literally nothing they could possibly improve. Obviously.— Jonathan Edward Durham (@thisone0verhere) January 2, 2024
just one more walk bro. i promise bro just one more walk and it'll fix everything bro. bro. just one more walk. please just one more. one more walk and we can fix this whole problem bro. bro cmon just give me one more walk i promise bro. bro bro please i just need one more walk t pic.twitter.com/EA1JfphdSv— skooks (@skooookum) January 1, 2024
Dog: MY BOWL IS EMPTY— Matty (@bestestname) January 3, 2024
Me: You *just* ate
Dog: I SEE NO EVIDENCE OF THAT
looking to adopt and it seems like i have my choice of the four horsemen of the apocalypse pic.twitter.com/qzrsTqggKK— horse dentist (@equine__dentist) December 27, 2023
January 4, 2024
A game that's like Operation except you have to feed your cats without getting wet food on your hands— Dr Mikel Delgado, PhD. Cat Behavior Consultant (@mikel_maria) December 30, 2023
my dad is cat sitting for me while I’m out of town pic.twitter.com/JUpVPaaFde— it’s just meera (@meeracleshappen) January 1, 2024
it's really unfair that my dog and me can't sit down and share a cup of joe— trash jones (@jzux) January 3, 2024
January 1, 2024
Ok cats, we are going to get every cat to get into one big pile and purr so no one gets scared of the fireworks tonight— The Cat Senate ⬅️⬆️ (@TheCatSenate) December 31, 2023
January 3, 2024
Omg not the dog in a suit. Ohhhhhhhhh GIRL!!!! You won. Congrats! https://t.co/IVQZ04Gx6U— jaya. (@jayacancook) January 2, 2024
Here's your first smile for 2024! 😊 pic.twitter.com/iCMLfv0KN2— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) January 1, 2024
Support HuffPost
The Stakes Have Never Been Higher
At HuffPost, we believe that everyone needs high-quality journalism, but we understand that not everyone can afford to pay for expensive news subscriptions. That is why we are committed to providing deeply reported, carefully fact-checked news that is freely accessible to everyone.
Our News, Politics and Culture teams invest time and care working on hard-hitting investigations and researched analyses, along with quick but robust daily takes. Our Life, Health and Shopping desks provide you with well-researched, expert-vetted information you need to live your best life, while HuffPost Personal, Voices and Opinion center real stories from real people.
Help keep news free for everyone by giving us as little as $1. Your contribution will go a long way.
At HuffPost, we believe that everyone needs high-quality journalism, but we understand that not everyone can afford to pay for expensive news subscriptions. That is why we are committed to providing deeply reported, carefully fact-checked news that is freely accessible to everyone.
Help keep news free for everyone by giving us as little as $1. Your contribution will go a long way.
As the 2024 presidential race heats up, the very foundations of our democracy are at stake. A vibrant democracy is impossible without well-informed citizens. This is why HuffPost's journalism is free for everyone, not just those who can afford expensive paywalls.
We cannot do this without your help. Support our newsroom by contributing as little as $1 a month.
As the 2024 presidential race heats up, the very foundations of our democracy are at stake. At HuffPost, we believe that a vibrant democracy is impossible without well-informed citizens. This is why we keep our journalism free for everyone, even as most other newsrooms have retreated behind expensive paywalls.
Our newsroom continues to bring you hard-hitting investigations, well-researched analysis and timely takes on one of the most consequential elections in recent history. Reporting on the current political climate is a responsibility we do not take lightly — and we need your help.
Support our newsroom by contributing as little as $1 a month.
Do you have info to share with HuffPost reporters? Here’s how.