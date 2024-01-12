Woof — it’s been a long week.
If you feel like you’ve been working like a dog, let us offer you the internet equivalent of a big pile of catnip: hilarious tweets about pets.
We Shih Tzu not.
Each week at HuffPost, we scour Twitter X (yes, Elon Musk is apparently fur real) to find the funniest posts about our furballs being complete goofballs. They’re sure to make you howl.
My dog has always eaten his meals in the mudroom but lately he’s been refusing to eat. I thought it was the brand. Then I thought he might be sick. We went to the vet. We tried new food. Nothing.— kelly andrew (@KayAyDrew) January 8, 2024
It turns out that in his old age he just wants someone to sit by him while he eats.
January 6, 2024
thinking abt last night when frankie photobombed my drunken thirst trapping pic.twitter.com/ATvG7rZX48— maya ✡︎ (@mayaisfiya) January 11, 2024
don't believe his lies pic.twitter.com/zVLmzyNAph— animals going goblin mode (@mischiefanimals) January 7, 2024
nothing more humbling than a dog shoving their entire face in your crotch to tell everyone around you that you’re on your period— 𝔱𝔥𝔢 𝔰𝔲𝔫 (@glowyaquarius) January 6, 2024
I think a lot about how the vet said it’s a good thing Beau is so friendly because he has among the largest canines she’d ever seen on a cat pic.twitter.com/ytkFpePyNW— Gina Lloyd (@GinaGoesOutside) January 7, 2024
passed by a bakery today that exclusively sells baked goods for dogs. you can tell a neighborhood is in its final stage of gentrification when rom-com level businesses start popping up— Jeremy Kaplowitz (@jeremysmiles) January 7, 2024
me trying to take a picture with my cat https://t.co/jiaOEHTer3— Mitchell Beaupre (@itismitchell) January 7, 2024
Hello Clarice pic.twitter.com/XpdP2DDBzb— Arya 💔 Cookie, Midnight, Jack (@Minniecat16) January 10, 2024
Wait for it..😍 pic.twitter.com/G9J1BRbnZo— 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) January 11, 2024
Man, I'd love to be a cat. Everywhere you go, people being like OMG A KITTY and you're just like "yep, that's right, I am amazing"— Holly Brockwell (@holly) January 8, 2024
educating my son pic.twitter.com/niShY4fMJE— Glasses J. Shirtmann (@bust2nut) January 7, 2024
when i say i got that dog in me i mean im insecure confused and really scared right now— michael (@FilledwithUrine) January 8, 2024
i need to know who painted this pic.twitter.com/fCkLlNCfub— helen ohoho era (946/1k lyrics) (@nuanceexists) January 11, 2024
Introducing the shiba inu https://t.co/csAVsceJjZ pic.twitter.com/XiYPs58BGc— Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) January 8, 2024
This is Cudi. He loves walks and sticks, but dropped both of them when duty called. 13/10 thank you for your service pic.twitter.com/VNifetxYCE— WeRateDogs (@dog_rates) January 11, 2024
his arrival was foretold pic.twitter.com/A6Ks9AeQoL— cats being weird little guys (@weirdlilguys) January 12, 2024
you know that one guy you let crash at your place because he had no where to go for the holidays and now it's a week into January and he's still in your house looking like this pic.twitter.com/NIVpy9P3nq— haley (@feederofcats) January 8, 2024
me talking to my cat like she’s a baby is not stopping me from having kids. it’s stopping me from spiraling into depression and punching ppl in the face— derek guy (@dieworkwear) January 7, 2024
Same energy 😊🐾👍🏿— cats with pawerful aura (@catswithaura) January 8, 2024
🎥. Ig. officialwrc pic.twitter.com/fs8Jza8nsx
I’d like to nominate the person who invented the soft cone of shame for a Nobel please pic.twitter.com/agabNAaRgS— Carly Anne York, Ph.D. (@BiologyCarly) January 10, 2024
the fact that dogs and coyotes exist in such close proximity to each other is weird to think about, imagine if we just lived alongside a feral species of 4-feet-tall humans that came out of the woods to eat our garbage at night— Janel Comeau (@VeryBadLlama) January 8, 2024
About 5 months ago my dad's cat Chico went missing. They did the usual searches, but eventually accepted that he was gone. Yesterday they tearfully got rid of his bed, feeding trays, etc. This morning, he jumped on their bed and yowled for food. pic.twitter.com/vPjv0hwkam— Chris Webb (@chrisporkerwebb) January 8, 2024
nature's most graceful animal pic.twitter.com/ONA7SUBILZ— Why you should have a cat (@ShouldHaveCat) January 7, 2024
