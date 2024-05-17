Woof — it’s been a long week.
If you feel like you’ve been working like a dog, let us offer you the internet equivalent of a big pile of catnip: hilarious tweets about pets.
We Shih Tzu not.
Each week at HuffPost, we scour Twitter X (yes, Elon Musk is apparently fur real) to find the funniest posts about our furballs being complete goofballs. They’re sure to make you howl.
Met a dog at the dog park named Gumball and it completely changed my mood. You can’t meet a dog named Gumball and be a miserable asshole.— mdh (@haggardisms) May 13, 2024
someone said our cat Noodle looks like the biological child of us both pic.twitter.com/pUtt1Z5jdG— Noodle Mom (@FriendlyNoodles) May 16, 2024
cat's reaction to touching ice for the first time pic.twitter.com/wKvYTIelNt— Why you should have a cat (@ShouldHaveCat) May 15, 2024
walking into my night shift in the ER when I saw a cat that lives behind the hospital dumpster and as any reasonable person would have done I have named the cat and developed a strong emotional attachment to him so if anyone disrespects Dumpster Dave u will have to answer to ME— Josh Trebach, MD (@jtrebach) May 13, 2024
i think they’re being overly optimistic regarding the canine literacy rate pic.twitter.com/uxScdAz8q7— Uncle Duke (@UncleDuke1969) May 13, 2024
This is Maxwell. He chooses a new lap to sit on at the park every single day. 13/10 pic.twitter.com/62PNLN7b2d— WeRateDogs (@dog_rates) May 16, 2024
Student evals:— Helen Davies (@HelsinHashtags) May 15, 2024
Question "How could the instuctor have Improved the class?"
Student Answer "Dr. Davies mentioned at the start of the semester that she got a new puppy and never shared a photo"
You know, fair, honestly
May 13, 2024
“If you ask she’ll let you stay”💀 pic.twitter.com/VR33NpO8BA— Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) May 15, 2024
100% sure my coworker has invented a dog so he can take multiple long breaks daily under the guise of dog walks. never mentioned the dog until 2 weeks ago, now he’s “brb”ing 3 walks a day. boss asked to see a pic of the dog and he said “sorry it’s sleeping”. I encourage this.— nick, (@LouBegaVEVO) May 14, 2024
this is what it feels like when me and my cat put our foreheads together pic.twitter.com/jJqUwia88a— Jordan (@JordanHGus) May 12, 2024
This morning around 3am:— Polar Nerd (@Polar_Nerd) May 16, 2024
"Wooo wooooooo woooooooooooooo"
"Woodtdtdtd Wdtdtdtdtdtdtdt Wdtdtdtdtdtdtdtd"
WTF??!?
The Border Collies figured out that the fan makes their voices sound funny if they Wooo directly through the middle, so guess what they've all been doing since 3am.
Chill bro is all yours pic.twitter.com/y435RCBs9Y— Tweets of Cats (@PostsOfCats) May 15, 2024
I did NOT see the northern lights tonight but I AM catsitting a cat who can use the toilet— c a i t l i n (@hello__caitlin) May 11, 2024
“There are no movie stars anymore!”— Rohita Kadambi (@RohitaKadambi) May 14, 2024
Okay, explain this: https://t.co/aceOLhLiFr
Just met a huge chonk of a dog and asked the owner what the dog’s name was? He said, “That’s Taco…But she actually identifies as Pretty Pretty Princess.”— DonutHawk (@StruggleDisplay) May 13, 2024
And that’s how I met my new life coach
Oh no, she thinks she’s holding a really big dog. pic.twitter.com/v5pRkJQXCB— Dave Shumka (@daveshumka) May 16, 2024
May 12, 2024
I think my dog is just using me for my walks— Natalie Would (@_NatalieWould) May 14, 2024
Humbling to know no shampoo will ever make me half as beautiful as this dog. https://t.co/XWr8OGg3fm— Sophie Vershbow (@svershbow) May 15, 2024
I thought I saw a man physically fighting with a woman in his truck, but it turns out he was trying to keep his excited huge golden retriever from climbing into the front seat with him— Ladybird (@InKairos) May 11, 2024
have you ever seen this shape pic.twitter.com/CyZmkxJcXR— yassified arafat (@sweatyhabibti) May 14, 2024
My wife and I were walking down the sidewalk wearing gear from our favorite sports teams, pushing three cats in strollers, on the way to the vet (annual check-ups), and I could feel a level of lesbianism radiating off of us that was so powerful men were crossing the street.— Heather Hogan (@theheatherhogan) May 10, 2024
May 16, 2024
you are not alive just to pay bills and lose weight you are alive to meow back at cats when they meow at you— ugh (@ughfinewhatever) May 11, 2024
May 12, 2024
I have just caught my cat, who will only eat 2 flavours of a single brand of cat food and will turn his nose up at anything else I offer him, eating a discarded Co-op chicken jalfrezi from a neighbour’s bin.— Slarty Bartfast (@Poppy_yyyyyyyy) May 14, 2024
May 11, 2024
Who let the dogs out? pic.twitter.com/fVVL00qy5L— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) May 11, 2024
Oreo cat pic.twitter.com/EcFW6egJit— Why you should have a cat (@ShouldHaveCat) May 15, 2024
Friend: my kid won’t eat hamburgers anymore. What a good replacement?— Cooper Lawrence (@CooperLawrence) May 14, 2024
Me: A dog. Dogs will always eat hamburgers
I did not see the northern lights but I did see my cat fall asleep like this so pic.twitter.com/WAt1KTfXkK— Emma Bolden (@emmabo) May 11, 2024
I normally hate drama but it is KICKING OFF on the U.K. corgi club Facebook page rn and I’m living for it lmfao— madeline odent (@oldenoughtosay) May 14, 2024
no one believes me when i say that my biggest opp is literally my cat fusilli but it’s true this cruel fuzzy bitch does not want to see me flourish pic.twitter.com/KOcTHfLy1a— multitude container (@bartleby_era) May 15, 2024
May 15, 2024
