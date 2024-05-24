Woof — it’s been a long week.
If you feel like you’ve been working like a dog, let us offer you the internet equivalent of a big pile of catnip: hilarious tweets about pets.
We Shih Tzu not.
Each week at HuffPost, we scour Twitter X (yes, Elon Musk is apparently fur real) to find the funniest posts about our furballs being complete goofballs. They’re sure to make you howl.
a lot of people claim to want a friendly cat but are unprepared for her to wake you up at 3am because she got lonely and started missing you— Vincent “Dune Boy” Price 🇵🇸 (@muddaub) May 20, 2024
This is Kira. She hasn't figured out how to eat the gigantic TV bacon yet. But she's no quitter. 14/10 pic.twitter.com/k0sRcztGZB— WeRateDogs (@dog_rates) May 23, 2024
good morning, here’s Danny DeVito walking his dachshund in a yellow dress around NYC pic.twitter.com/HmYyuZoI4p— 🌷🌛 sierra 🌷🌛 (@sierraasublime) May 23, 2024
obsessed with the tiktoks of the guy who found a kitten under his trailer and despite being a self proclaimed cat hater has fallen in love with her. look at all the toys. he loves her pic.twitter.com/Ly12jYMlkp— big challenges (@pududeer) May 23, 2024
Shoutout to my 50 pound dog who decided he was done with our walk when we were still one mile away from home and I had to carry him while his tongue hung out of his mouth and his tail wagged.— Eli McCann (@EliMcCann) May 21, 2024
making my cat feel single as fuck pic.twitter.com/bRO9os1GTu— kk 🦎 (@cutiegurlk8) May 20, 2024
Did a cat write this https://t.co/bt7n2YT7oH— Niko Stratis (@nikostratis) May 20, 2024
I’ve got tickets to see her new concert. 🥹pic.twitter.com/xZhxMV6mQC— cats with jobs 🛠 (@CatWorkers) May 23, 2024
me when i have a little secret pic.twitter.com/5aEefLP32t— cass city (@HeavenlyGrandpa) May 20, 2024
https://t.co/NxYlTmcj5a pic.twitter.com/jsfRiTKhbc— Patrick Cosmos (@veryimportant) May 22, 2024
Orange kitties are just different 🤷🏼♂️😂😻 pic.twitter.com/KMAOeCHnkp— Tweets of Cats (@PostsOfCats) May 20, 2024
dogs: https://t.co/oJEde890GS— 𝔎𝔥𝔞𝔡𝔦𝔧𝔞𝔥 🗝₊˚⊹ ♡ (@gwenisonline) May 19, 2024
Heard me yell "FUCK!" when I dropped the block of cheese on the floor and RAN from her bed at the other end of the apartment. Came around the corner like this. pic.twitter.com/mvacE9WEDj— Scott McMillan (@bannedcornczar) May 21, 2024
Cats when they’re fed one minute later than usual: https://t.co/AIyy2MZPpG— Mrs. Detective Pikajew, Esq. (@clapifyoulikeme) May 19, 2024
Cats 😂 pic.twitter.com/YCSCeo5jQQ— Why you should have a cat (@ShouldHaveCat) May 24, 2024
thinking about the elective I took in senior year of high school called "Graphic Communications" where I spent most of my time grafting Breaking Bad characters onto cats— Avry (@AvryRobinOtt) May 19, 2024
I passed with 100% pic.twitter.com/GYS7GZ4k1i
Me: I'm going to buy a treat pouch to take on dog walks.— David Roberts (@drvolts) May 21, 2024
Mrs. Volts: please don't spend 20 hours doing pointlessly detailed research on it.
Me: don't be silly. [opens 137th tab]
bonus marv: he messed with the blinds so he could more accurately bark at me pic.twitter.com/dKl7E0fO7u— daisy “dan goose” tackett (@fatstevebuscemi) May 21, 2024
Dog's reaction to hearing all favorite words..🐕🐾😅 🔊— 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) May 20, 2024
📹 dsreps pic.twitter.com/7zizFfVqbZ
My dog has such a cop personality. Whenever the cat is doing something bad like scratching the couch or eating a plant she goes and stops him. If she was a person she would have a thin blue line bumper sticker and thank cops for their service.— cheese rehab (@MrTooDamnChris) May 20, 2024
receiving a sacrament pic.twitter.com/N619LOhOwK— worms cited (@christapeterso) May 22, 2024
These are the things that sustain me pic.twitter.com/eX7xZmjRbh— Rob Incognito (@MrPostsGood) May 20, 2024
any time my cat walks in the room in his little bowtie looking sad i imagine him saying ‘berlinale did not go well. nothing like cannes. they booed me’— jamie loftus 🌭 (@jamieloftusHELP) May 22, 2024
Before I see Furiosa, here is my dog captivated by Fury Road pic.twitter.com/Kijj2wNFnP— Jacob Oller (@JacobOller) May 20, 2024
People should get paid time off whenever their cat decides it's time to sit on their belly— Willie Muse (@Williesillie2) May 20, 2024
Was about to get in bed but our cat just laid down on me so I’m sleeping on the couch tonight pic.twitter.com/lKAgz2SSRj— Austin (@saintscape) May 21, 2024