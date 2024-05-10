Woof — it’s been a long week.
If you feel like you’ve been working like a dog, let us offer you the internet equivalent of a big pile of catnip: hilarious tweets about pets.
We Shih Tzu not.
Each week at HuffPost, we scour Twitter X (yes, Elon Musk is apparently fur real) to find the funniest posts about our furballs being complete goofballs. They’re sure to make you howl.
Adopting a cat with a weird little meow is like winning the lottery— jon drake (@DrakeGatsby) May 4, 2024
I go to work every day hoping that one day I will have enough money to open up a dog rescue specifically for low-riders called "Sophie & Simon's Short Stack Shelter" pic.twitter.com/MfvHsIydbE— Sophie Vershbow (@svershbow) May 9, 2024
I think it’s time to do another Instagram cleanse where i unfollow a bunch of people and follow a bunch of dogs— Julia Wilde (@Julia_SCI) May 8, 2024
Hemingway museum did, as advertised, have a lot of cats, and I think this is something other museums should do pic.twitter.com/EqaqfW27fY— brometh (@bromethazine) May 9, 2024
what are cats doing when they lie around all day. are they thinking?— lexaprofessional (@queasy_f_bby) May 9, 2024
he is trying to shake my arm like a police dog. when will this vicious attack end pic.twitter.com/F0ZnDXSJsm— haley (@feederofcats) May 9, 2024
If I show up to your function with no pet hair on my clothes that is a sign of the deepest respect in my culture— Jonathan Edward Durham (@thisone0verhere) May 8, 2024
Hello folks, I’ve added a new pup to the pet sitting roster. His name is Chandler Bing. pic.twitter.com/jTbao21izv— amanda ᕙ(`▿´)ᕗ (@heyhandymandy) May 9, 2024
so jealous of cats to be honest. imagine being a huge bitch literally all the time and the person who takes care of you is like awwwwwww— trash jones (@jzux) May 5, 2024
Can we dog shame real quick? Like can we make this a thread of just dog shaming? Okay I’ll start: ate over 20 beetles last night and threw them up. pic.twitter.com/GGa3Tjs98I— M🐘 ⁷ (@meaghancates) May 8, 2024
"cats view us as their equals"?--you haven't met the right cats yet. https://t.co/vG0jXpfIns— Joyce Carol Oates (@JoyceCarolOates) May 9, 2024
face of guilt after eating soup that was definitely not for him pic.twitter.com/9aq0rxt21b— Paul (@MrSmallPaul) May 8, 2024
“Three tickets for Challengers please” pic.twitter.com/OWdRVbIWqR— The Meaty Month of May🌷 (@meatsical) May 8, 2024
an accordion my bf bought second hand has just arrived. they’re not loving it, pic.twitter.com/Pkp8Z1JtsN— michael wave (@SzMarsupial) May 8, 2024
This months edition of Cats magazine explores the big topic: Cats, and why we love them pic.twitter.com/VWFXu51qgB— Tom Gara (@tomgara) May 8, 2024
I moved him like 3 inches so I could get on the bed and then he did a big sigh, moved over here and started staring at me like this pic.twitter.com/JRH2o20jot— KILLER MEG (Interdimensional entity..) (@horse_feedbag) May 8, 2024
they’re like two shelter cats that you can only adopt together https://t.co/nNvOvntW4j— reynolds woodpussy (@CANNIBALMlLF) May 7, 2024
one of the craziest deli dogs to ever do it. his name is James pic.twitter.com/uIOuWivpMC— lulu gorgeous back in the saddle oh she betterride (@actofdelusion) May 6, 2024
Mate stayed with me. The neighbour’s cat has learned that he can set off my Ring Doorbell and he’ll be let in.— Tokyo Sexwhale (@tokyosexwhale) May 5, 2024
I was in the bedroom, heard the doorbell go and my mate yelled up to me ‘THERE’S A CAT WITH A BLUE TIE AT THE DOOR, SHALL I LET HIM IN!?’ pic.twitter.com/M0ydiMxSxt
big guy cursed by a witch to live as a cat for eternity ass energy https://t.co/h761BAZXnv— cats being weird little guys 👅 (@weirdlilguys) May 10, 2024
Our 2024 Coverage Needs You
It's Another Trump-Biden Showdown — And We Need Your Help
The Future Of Democracy Is At Stake
Our 2024 Coverage Needs You
Your Loyalty Means The World To Us
As Americans head to the polls in 2024, the very future of our country is at stake. At HuffPost, we believe that a free press is critical to creating well-informed voters. That's why our journalism is free for everyone, even though other newsrooms retreat behind expensive paywalls.
Our journalists will continue to cover the twists and turns during this historic presidential election. With your help, we'll bring you hard-hitting investigations, well-researched analysis and timely takes you can't find elsewhere. Reporting in this current political climate is a responsibility we do not take lightly, and we thank you for your support.
Contribute as little as $2 to keep our news free for all.
Can't afford to donate? Support HuffPost by creating a free account and log in while you read.
The 2024 election is heating up, and women's rights, health care, voting rights, and the very future of democracy are all at stake. Donald Trump will face Joe Biden in the most consequential vote of our time. And HuffPost will be there, covering every twist and turn. America's future hangs in the balance. Would you consider contributing to support our journalism and keep it free for all during this critical season?
HuffPost believes news should be accessible to everyone, regardless of their ability to pay for it. We rely on readers like you to help fund our work. Any contribution you can make — even as little as $2 — goes directly toward supporting the impactful journalism that we will continue to produce this year. Thank you for being part of our story.
Can't afford to donate? Support HuffPost by creating a free account and log in while you read.
It's official: Donald Trump will face Joe Biden this fall in the presidential election. As we face the most consequential presidential election of our time, HuffPost is committed to bringing you up-to-date, accurate news about the 2024 race. While other outlets have retreated behind paywalls, you can trust our news will stay free.
But we can't do it without your help. Reader funding is one of the key ways we support our newsroom. Would you consider making a donation to help fund our news during this critical time? Your contributions are vital to supporting a free press.
Contribute as little as $2 to keep our journalism free and accessible to all.
Can't afford to donate? Support HuffPost by creating a free account and log in while you read.
As Americans head to the polls in 2024, the very future of our country is at stake. At HuffPost, we believe that a free press is critical to creating well-informed voters. That's why our journalism is free for everyone, even though other newsrooms retreat behind expensive paywalls.
Our journalists will continue to cover the twists and turns during this historic presidential election. With your help, we'll bring you hard-hitting investigations, well-researched analysis and timely takes you can't find elsewhere. Reporting in this current political climate is a responsibility we do not take lightly, and we thank you for your support.
Contribute as little as $2 to keep our news free for all.
Can't afford to donate? Support HuffPost by creating a free account and log in while you read.
Dear HuffPost Reader
Thank you for your past contribution to HuffPost. We are sincerely grateful for readers like you who help us ensure that we can keep our journalism free for everyone.
The stakes are high this year, and our 2024 coverage could use continued support. Would you consider becoming a regular HuffPost contributor?
Dear HuffPost Reader
Thank you for your past contribution to HuffPost. We are sincerely grateful for readers like you who help us ensure that we can keep our journalism free for everyone.
The stakes are high this year, and our 2024 coverage could use continued support. If circumstances have changed since you last contributed, we hope you'll consider contributing to HuffPost once more.
Already contributed? Log in to hide these messages.