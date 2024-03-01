Woof — it’s been a long week.
If you feel like you’ve been working like a dog, let us offer you the internet equivalent of a big pile of catnip: hilarious tweets about pets.
We Shih Tzu not.
Each week at HuffPost, we scour Twitter X (yes, Elon Musk is apparently fur real) to find the funniest posts about our furballs being complete goofballs. They’re sure to make you howl.
(And if you want more, no need to beg ― you can check out last week’s batch right here.)
Why is the super bowl/puppy bowl the only people event we do with pets on tv? Let's expand out. Give me housewives but with all basset hounds. Let guinea pigs give out Oscars. Have a large cat host the Tonight Show.— Alison Leiby (@AlisonLeiby) February 29, 2024
gf came home to find the cat and our roommate’s dog like this pic.twitter.com/jlvXrWTL7n— robert franco, wandering ronin (@responsiblerob) February 27, 2024
my cat talks a mad amount of shit for being a creature i can easily pick up and wiggle— duab’mid (@myrrlyn) February 24, 2024
i wish people would come to my windows and do this with their dogs. you shouldn’t need to be a baby to get this kind of treatment https://t.co/aG28nFAF71— hil (@plume__) February 25, 2024
I told my friend my cat that lost weight is still a fat cat at heart and she wistfully said “aren’t we all?”— Katie D (@KatieDeal99) February 25, 2024
your ego would probably be as big as mine if you had a little guy following you around looking at you like this all day pic.twitter.com/5WIafuRjjP— noelle (@tumblebrutus_) February 28, 2024
my dog [on the first date] so what are your intentions with my mom— .:RiotGrlErin:. (@RiotGrlErin) February 25, 2024
he looks at cillian the same way i look at my kitten when he’s sleeping peacefully https://t.co/gnnTDtWWGn— laura 🦠 (@ecto_fun) February 25, 2024
How is it that cats have a billion survival instincts and better reflexes than a cobra and none of these things ever cover the danger of being stepped on when they activate their stealth mode under a humans feet like 50 times a day— Shiv Ramdas Buk Riter (@nameshiv) February 27, 2024
how to behave on a first date https://t.co/lomxpvuUXK— this is me trying (@elfenzoCross) February 25, 2024
"do you know cats would eat you after you die" well im dead why would i fucking care, my body is your communion, have at it little man!— shauna mcguire (@duckbldg) February 29, 2024
https://t.co/4jVQTMsnwL pic.twitter.com/odE6NAc3SX— Garbage Centurion (@Seven_Raccoons) February 25, 2024
My dog ate too many treats and was throwing up all night and I was, like, "Been there."— Rodney Lacroix (@RodLacroix) February 29, 2024
why does my friends dog look like a canadian off south park pic.twitter.com/tR4M8xumm2— Stevie Martin (@5tevieM) February 25, 2024
What they say: My pet doesn’t like people.— DonutHawk (@StruggleDisplay) February 29, 2024
What I hear: Time for the ol’ Razzle Dazzle…challenge accepted.
Latest obsession is this photo of a dachshund at a Renaissance festival in Michigan pic.twitter.com/spc5m57INx— colette (@colettebernheim) February 26, 2024
Trying to explain to my cat that despite being away from her for 5 days, I unfortunately can't hold her all day because I have to catch up on work. She disagrees. We compromise. She naps across my forearms while I type.— Sarah McAnulty, Ph.D (@SarahMackAttack) February 29, 2024
February 26, 2024
when u accidentally block an intersection and everyone is staring at you pic.twitter.com/nyprUgyIa8— ☔ (@Whotfismick) February 27, 2024
Guess who ate all the scrambled eggs out of the pan while I was gone and now can’t keep his eyes open to save his life pic.twitter.com/arGZywsxS1— dumb adult (@__papa_) February 28, 2024
he heard someone at the door and shot right up. he is my bodyguard who would also eat my corpse if i died pic.twitter.com/zU78z64hwO— grace spelman (@GraceSpelman) February 29, 2024
They took my temperature and said it was normal. Well it wasn’t normal for me. It was in my butt pic.twitter.com/4r9ld82dgC— Jorts (and Jean) (@JortsTheCat) February 29, 2024
I will never be able to eat normally again. pic.twitter.com/SZo1vMlGcP— crystal pepsi (@crushsong) February 29, 2024
My cat when I don't feed him on time. pic.twitter.com/N3zUMtfuq8— No Context Brits (@NoContextBrits) February 28, 2024
