The 'Cats' Cast Went Back To School And Things Got As Bonkers As The Film

The cast of the new movie “Cats” went back to school on Thursday’s episode of “The Late Late Show.”

(Perhaps a bit too late, given how the film adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Weber’s musical has been absolutely savaged by critics.)

In the comedy bit, host James Corden challenged the film co-stars to become more catlike. And things soon got as weird as the movie itself.

Jason Derulo using a gigantic litter tray? Check.

Taylor Swift, Rebel Wilson and Francesca Hayward lapping up alcoholic milk from a bowl? Yep.

Jennifer Hudson hissing at a dog? Of course.

Check out the full clip here:

And watch the trailer for the widely panned film here: