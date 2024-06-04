HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
A friend recently sent me a care package full of Target feel-goods, including choice teas, candles and one particular showstopper: a soft, plush green throw blanket, perfect for swaddling myself in as I work, relax and rest. (As one reviewer writes: “I have it on me constantly at home. I sleep in it, I wear it while I get ready, I have it on while I work at my desk, I’m obsessed with it.”)
But the blanket was not mine for long. My cat, Bee, soon claimed it as her own. She cuddles with this thing day and night, taking long cat naps and purring loudly as she kneads her paws against the plush fabric making “biscuits.”
Making “biscuits,” when cats knead their paws and claws in a manner similar to kneading dough, actually signifies that your cat is content and relaxed, according to the American Animal Hospital Association. So, watching Bee knead away on her beloved blanket, purring louder than any petting or scratching session we’ve shared, warmed my heart and caught my attention.
At first, I thought Bee was simply a regular biscuit maker. But I’ve tried to coax her into the total relaxation engendered by this Target blanket using other soft polyester blankets I own, and her preference is clear. While she will sometimes settle down on other options to rest on my lap, her blissful kneading is reserved for her all-time favorite cozy: the Target throw.
Then, as I was scrolling on TikTok the other day, I saw an influencer rave about a plush throw from Target that her cat absolutely loves making biscuits on. Lo and behold: It was the same blanket!
This validation prompted me to peruse Target reviews for the item, and unsurprisingly, reviewers’ cats love this thing, too — especially kneading their little paws on it. It seems the Internet has declared: This is THE blanket of choice for cats. And not so bad for owners, either, given that this super-soft find runs only $15.
While some reviewers say it sheds and pills, I actually haven’t experienced this at all (I wash it on delicate, dry it on low for 10 minutes and it’s good as new). The only pilling I’ve noticed is from my cat’s claws marking up and snagging the fabric from all the biscuit-making — but after all, it is her blanket, and kneading her expression of joy.
This cat-beloved blanket comes in eight colors, including neutrals and brights. Reviewers especially like the clay hue, and if I didn’t already have the green, I’d probably go for this elegant taupe.
Grab one from Target while they’re still in stock, and read on for what cat-owning reviewers have to say:
“This is the softest blanket I’ve bought! Even after washing it’s still super plush and perfect for cozying up alone or with a friend! My cat enjoys making biscuits and the blanket doesn’t pull at all.” — xojo
“I ABSOLUTELY LOVE THESE BLANKETS(THEY ARE THE SOFTEST BLANKETS I HAVE EVER HAD(if u wash & DRY as directed). I WILL SAY THE ONLY CON I HAVE IS THAT THEY SHED …A LOT!!!!!!! BUT YOU CAN REMOVE ALL OF THAT (w/some patience & time) & THEN THEY ARE PERFECT 50”x70” instead if the 60”MAKES A BIG DIFFERENCE TOO! SOOOO SOFT! My CAT LOVES THEM & LOVES MAKING BISCUITS ON THEM!” — Lunalilly
“We have three of these in different colors. Not only do we love them, but so do our cats. I’ve not noticed ANY shedding issues at all, and Iv’e washed them numerous times. For those saying they’re on the thin side ... I can’t imagine what thickness other people are used to, but these are just fine for blankets ― they’re not comforters. I have two vintage wool blankets that are no thicker than these ― actually, probably thinner because of the weave. These blankets are good for layering, but also plenty warm on their own. Super soft.” — confused
“Both of my kids wanted one of these when we visited the store. I caved. they are SO soft! We have had zero problems with shedding. I have washed them even. I would highly recommend. Our cats love to lay on them AND I love to snuggle under them, too!” — gust83
“I just love the color (clay) of this blanket and it is super soft even after a few washes. I feel it’s a little larger than normal throw’s as well. My cat likes it too so it has a few snags from his claws so I made sure to order another as a back up before it sold out!” — Ishefly