These Cats Loved Watching A Fellow Feline Disrupt An NFL Game

A now-famous feline has become the cats’ meow.

A rogue black cat became an internet celebrity when it ran onto the MetLife Stadium field as the New York Giants played the Dallas Cowboys during Monday Night Football.

Kevin Harlan’s call of the black cat on the field is CLASSIC 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/cL1euA3IKg — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) November 5, 2019

The frisky fella ran into the end zone in the second quarter and sparked cheers from the crowd before dashing into an area under a seating section as state troopers tried to catch it.

And although the cat seemingly came out of nowhere, there are apparently a few strays that call the area under the seats at the stadium their home.

Asked building security about the black cat on the field: Apparently there are some resident stray cats at MetLife— they usually come out after the game, people feed them, etc. They live in the bleachers, I’m told this one must have gotten startled out by fan noise #journalism — Madelyn Burke (@MadelynBurke) November 5, 2019

Yet, regardless of where the elusive animal came from, people online absolutely loved the cute but chaotic moment. And so did cats:

My cats Max and Leo saw the black cat on Monday night football pic.twitter.com/Pq5DA3RzgN — Cindy Saucier (@Brat1st) November 5, 2019

Harold also enjoyed the black cat pic.twitter.com/pfnPAxJjxz — Eric T. White (@mrwhite_) November 5, 2019

Dogs, however, did not enjoy the shenanigans.

Shiba is not a fan of #blackcat pic.twitter.com/mgXPUVI0Gz — Jocelyn Jacobsen (@JocelynJacobsen) November 5, 2019

The Finnster did not enjoy it as much 😳 pic.twitter.com/vwQDY7jKbX — Nolan MacDonell (@nolstarr) November 5, 2019

Missy gave this broadcast poor ratings as well pic.twitter.com/qINGbTVIn8 — Aaron Larson (@US_of_AJ) November 5, 2019

The canines’ response to the cat seems pretty natural, but it’s unclear why cats were so clearly enchanted by their fellow fur ball.

It is possible that felines may have just been attracted to something small moving quickly across the screen. There are plenty of videos online made specifically for cats that share similar visuals.

Jackson Galaxy, a cat behavior and wellness expert, author and host of Animal Planet’s “My Cat From Hell,” told HuffPost that the cats’ interest in the moment is “a bit of a mystery!”

“It could have been the sudden fast movement, although there were movements on the screen all night, so that’s unlikely,” he told HuffPost via email. “It could be that the people in the room made a loud noise when they saw the cat that attracted them to the screen. They could’ve made a comment to the cats regarding ‘one of their own’ on the field that drew them over.”

It should also be noted that some of the species have shown they enjoy watching football in general.

George Washington the Cat loves watching the NFL. #MNF pic.twitter.com/F6QELZfOpA — Rich Young (@richyoung) September 24, 2019

And despite how fun the video may appear, Galaxy also expressed concern, pointing out how “terrified” the animal must have been during the experience.

A spokesperson for MetLife Stadium also told HuffPost in a statement that the cat has yet to be located, but said once it’s safely caught they “will take it to a veterinarian for examination.”

Galaxy noted as well that given the cat’s coloring and the stigma attached to black felines, a viral video like this could only add to an already bad situation.

“As an animal advocate, I feel obligated to note that something like this just reinforces negative stereotypes about black cats,” he said. “Black cats are the last cats to be adopted because of these negative superstitions, so if you need an incentive to adopt a black cat today, this is it!”

Because who doesn’t want a black cat of their very own? Much like this cutie that couldn’t be bothered to move from its comfy spot during the viral game-crasher’s romp: