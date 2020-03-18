Fans Of 'Cats' Demand Producers Release 'Butthole Cut' Of The Film

Who says people don’t have their priorities in order during these challenging times?
Not fans of the movie version of “Cats,” who are seeking solace in the fact that a “butthole” version of the infamous feline film flop might actually exist.
It all started when actor Seth Rogen was tweeting about the movie while very stoned and he received this tease of a response from screenwriter Jack Waz:
The idea that a version of the film exists showing the computer-generated feline anuses of Taylor Swift, Idris Elba, and of course, Dame Judi Dench, was just too much for many Twitter users.
As a result, #ReleaseTheButtholeCut began trending, with people demanding to know why can’t we have nice things.
Some tried to put themselves in the shoes of the person assigned to craft the CGI cat buttholes.
Others made a darn good argument why now was the time for the butthole cut to be released.
And one Twitter user managed to put everything in its proper historical perspective.
HuffPost reached out to Universal, the film’s U.S. distributor, to see if the “butthole cut” actually exists. No one immediately responded.