Fans Of 'Cats' Demand Producers Release 'Butthole Cut' Of The Film

Who says people don’t have their priorities in order during these challenging times?

Not fans of the movie version of “Cats,” who are seeking solace in the fact that a “butthole” version of the infamous feline film flop might actually exist.

It all started when actor Seth Rogen was tweeting about the movie while very stoned and he received this tease of a response from screenwriter Jack Waz:

A VFX producer friend of a friend was hired in November to finish some of the 400 effects shots in @catsmovie. His entire job was to remove CGI buttholes that had been inserted a few months before. Which means that, somewhere out there, there exists a butthole cut of Cats — Jack Waz (@jackwaz) March 18, 2020

The idea that a version of the film exists showing the computer-generated feline anuses of Taylor Swift, Idris Elba, and of course, Dame Judi Dench, was just too much for many Twitter users.

As a result, #ReleaseTheButtholeCut began trending, with people demanding to know why can’t we have nice things.

Our society is collapsing our world is teetering on the edge of utter chaos please please we need this #ReleaseTheButtholeCut https://t.co/Dn5y7pKLuc — Elle Maruska (they/them) (@ellle_em) March 18, 2020

This has been my pinned tweet since CATS came out last year and with #ReleaseTheButtholeCut trending it is now more pertinent than ever https://t.co/IUX6dRjHTt — Stacey Ritzen (@StaceyRitzen) March 18, 2020

#ReleaseTheButtholeCut is exactly what we all need right now https://t.co/BhaROTRqLM — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) March 18, 2020

The only thing that could get me to post on Twitter in over a year is #releasethebuttholecut — Tova K (@TavartheRavar) March 18, 2020

Some tried to put themselves in the shoes of the person assigned to craft the CGI cat buttholes.

Just imagine, you worked your ass off to get through college to become a CGI artist. Eventually, you land a job in Hollywood, and then one day you’re hired to draw 400 cat buttholes, and then, THEN, someone comes along and erases all your buttholes. #ReleaseTheButtholeCut https://t.co/Gb8aOqSrIR — Michael Tushaus (@MichaelTushaus) March 18, 2020

Others made a darn good argument why now was the time for the butthole cut to be released.

Only when we collectively gaze upon true horror can we overcome the mundane horrors of everyday life. #ReleaseTheButtholeCut https://t.co/P36FFwkoqG — Civvie11 (@Civvie11) March 18, 2020

And one Twitter user managed to put everything in its proper historical perspective.

1605: While quarantined, Shakespeare writes King Lear.



1665: While quarantined, Sir Isaac Newton discovered calculus.



2020: While quarantined, we rally together to #ReleaseTheButtholeCut https://t.co/syoEqSbpcU — Josh Spiegel (@mousterpiece) March 18, 2020

HuffPost reached out to Universal, the film’s U.S. distributor, to see if the “butthole cut” actually exists. No one immediately responded.