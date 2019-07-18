ENTERTAINMENT

The 'Cats' Trailer Is Out, And People On Twitter Can't Believe It's Fur Real

Some folks want to erase these images from their "Memory."

The highly anticipated trailer for the live-action, CGI-heavy “Cats” dropped Thursday ― a day early ― and it is ... something.

The Tom Hooper-directed film takes Andrew Lloyd Webber’s famous musical ― which is itself based on T.S. Eliot’s collection of poems, “Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats” ― and plunges it straight into the uncanny valley. It transforms big-name stars like Jennifer Hudson, Judi Dench, Idris Elba and Taylor Swift into bizarre half-human, half-cat creatures who seem extremely small in some scenes and oddly large in others.

Not surprisingly, people on Twitter sharpened their claws for some scathingly hilarious jokes. Here are just a few.

“Cats” will be in theaters Dec. 20.

