The highly anticipated trailer for the live-action, CGI-heavy “Cats” dropped Thursday ― a day early ― and it is ... something.
The Tom Hooper-directed film takes Andrew Lloyd Webber’s famous musical ― which is itself based on T.S. Eliot’s collection of poems, “Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats” ― and plunges it straight into the uncanny valley. It transforms big-name stars like Jennifer Hudson, Judi Dench, Idris Elba and Taylor Swift into bizarre half-human, half-cat creatures who seem extremely small in some scenes and oddly large in others.
Not surprisingly, people on Twitter sharpened their claws for some scathingly hilarious jokes. Here are just a few.
“Cats” will be in theaters Dec. 20.
REAL LIFE. REAL NEWS. REAL VOICES.
Help us tell more of the stories that matter from voices that too often remain unheard.