'Cats' Visual Effects Guy's Tweet Ripping Oscars Gag Goes Viral

A visual effects artist who worked on the movie “Cats” thanked Twitter users for their support Tuesday after he ripped co-stars James Corden and Rebel Wilson for an Oscars ceremony gag that dissed the musical film dud.

“Thank you to everyone for the outpouring of kind words and support! Hearing how much people enjoyed the movie far outweighs a couple misguided jokes!” Yves McCrae wrote.

McCrae joined the Visual Effects Society in condemning the joke, in which talk show host Corden and Wilson appeared on the Oscars stage in “Cats” costumes to present the Visual Effects award. “As cast members of the motion picture ‘Cats,’ nobody more than us understands the importance of good visual effects,” they said.

The Tom Hooper-directed movie was criticized for its CGI, and the film flopped with critics and at the box office.

McCrae, whose credits also include “Black Panther” and “Godzilla,” snarked in a now-viral tweet that surely the “classy” actors expressed gratitude for his hard work before he was laid off. He noted in a Twitter thread that he worked at FX and animation studio MPC Vancouver before it closed in December.

The Visual Effects Society also weighed in on the Oscars stunt, knocking the producers who “chose to make visual effects the punchline, and suggested that bad VFX were to blame for the poor performance of the movie CATS. The best visual effects in the world will not compensate for a story told badly.”

Corden, who took credit for the Oscars gag, hasn’t been skittish about insulting the film. Facing backlash because of the revelation his SUV in “Carpool Karaoke” was sometimes towed, the “Late Late Show” host quipped: “I’m just shocked I’ve done something that upset people more than ‘Cats.’”

This “Cats” fight may not be over.