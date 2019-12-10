WEIRD NEWS

Cats Declare War On Christmas In Hilarious Supercut Of Feline Tree Takedowns

Cats and Christmas trees renew their age-old hostilities toward each other.

Putting up a Christmas tree and decorating it just right can be challenging enough. 

But if there’s a cat in the house, it’s much, much tougher ― as seen in the footage above, from America’s Funniest Home Videos.

While it’s easy to laugh at a cat messing with a tree, it’s also important to keep your kitty safe during the festive season. CatHealth.com has some tips on how to minimize risks for your feline friend if you’re putting up a tree.

 
HuffPost

Overnight Editor, HuffPost
