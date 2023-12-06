Cause Of Death Disclosed For Billy Miller, Late ‘Young And The Restless’ Star

The death of soap opera star Billy Miller, who appeared in “General Hospital” and “The Young and the Restless,” has been ruled a suicide by a gunshot wound to the head, according to a Travis County Medical Examiner’s report obtained Tuesday by ET.
Miller died Sept. 15 in Austin, Texas, days before his 44th birthday. He had curated an impressive résumé that included recurring roles in “Suits” and “Ray Donovan” and three daytime Emmys for his role as Billy Abbot on “The Young And The Restless.”
The coroner’s report revealed Miller was found in his bathtub and pronounced dead at the scene, which contained numerous letters confirming suicidal intent and instructions for those who found him, per ET. The actor had several drugs in his system at the time.
A toxicology report confirmed alcohol, cocaine, diphenhydramine from allergy or cold medicine, cannabis and amphetamines in his blood. In a statement to Soap Opera Digest at the time, his mother, Patricia Miller, decried all baseless rumors about his passing.
“He fought a long hard valiant battle with bipolar depression for years,” she wrote. “He did everything he could to control the disease. He loved his family, his friends and his fans but in the end the disease won the fight and he surrendered his life.”
“The other causes of death being told are not true,” Patricia Miller continued. “I wish they were but they just aren’t. We all loved him so much and are desperately trying to deal with our loss. I will have nothing further to say. Thanks for the love and support.”
A representative confirmed to multiple media outlets at the time that the actor “was struggling with manic depression when he died.” According to the Mayo Clinic, bipolar disorder can cause extreme mood swings and hopelessness if left untreated with medication.
Miller was mourned on social media by former co-stars and the “Young and the Restless” show.
If you or someone you know needs help, call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org for mental health support. Additionally, you can find local mental health and crisis resources at dontcallthepolice.com. Outside of the U.S., please visit the International Association for Suicide Prevention.