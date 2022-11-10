Style & Beauty
skin care acne

Breaking Down Breakouts: What Causes Acne On Certain Parts Of Your Face

Dermatologists explain what can contribute to problem areas, from your forehead to your chin.

On Assignment For HuffPost

Carlo A via Getty Images

Where your skin breaks out reveals more about your beauty and lifestyle habits than you think. Each area of the face can break out for different reasons, whether it be diet, the hair products or beauty treatments that you use. Unsure why pimples keep popping up on your forehead while the rest of your complexion is clear? Follow this guide to prevent future skin-flammation (but always consult your dermatologist before making any changes to your skin care routine).

If you break out on your chin …

... consider if it’s that time of the month. “In women, breakouts on the chin can be very hormonal in nature,” said Dr. Deanne Mraz Robinson, a board-certified dermatologist. “This means that the week before our period, as our hormone levels rise, our oil or sebaceous glands become enlarged and can lead to deep cystic breakouts.”

Dr. Jacquelyn Dosal, a board-certified dermatologist at Skin Associates of South Florida, attributes lower jaw acne to a common behavior you may not be conscious of. “While sitting at a desk, people will often rest their chin in their hand,” Dosal explained. “Not only does that deposit bacteria to the skin, but the pressure and compression that come from resting your head in your hand create more blockage of the oil glands, leading to backup and pimples.”

If you break out on your forehead …

… make sure that your hair products stick to only your strands. “One of the biggest modifiable factors can be making sure hair products such as hairspray, dry shampoo and gel don’t spray on to the forehead,” Dosal said. Ingredients catered specifically to hair are likely to not have the same benefits on skin.

Additionally, Dosal advises to be cautious of hats and helmets worn near the forehead. The heat and friction caused by wearing a hat blocks hair follicles, which may result in acne. Try wearing loose hats that don’t rub up against your skin, and make sure to wash hats and wipe down helmets at least once a week.

Neutrogena Oil-Free Acne Wash

Skin Care Products For Acne-Prone Skin

If you break out on your nose …

... be more attentive to oil control. “The bacteria responsible for acne, called Propionibacterium acnes, thrives in the T-zone, causing inflammation,” said Dr. Dan Belkin, a board-certified dermatologist at New York Dermatology Group. Wearing face masks during COVID has not helped — the material traps dirt and oil in pores. Avoid wearing makeup underneath your mask, especially on your nose if that’s where you’re prone to breakouts. If you must, find a breathable mask that doesn’t prevent moisture from being released. If these quick fixes don’t solve the issue, Belkin maintains that certain medications, products or procedures can reduce oil or acne bacteria.

If you break out on your cheeks …

... avoid foods with a high glycemic index, such a refined sugars, white rice and white bread. “Cheeks can be a common site of acne cysts, especially the lower cheek. This can be due to food high in glycemic index,” Robinson said. These foods cause our blood sugar to rise higher and more quickly, which leads to deregulated insulin levels and inflammation throughout the body. Inflammation is linked to the production and oxidation of sebum in our hair follicles, which contributes to breakouts. Robinson says that by lowering inflammation throughout the body, follicles are less hospitable to the P. acnes bacteria that causes acne.

Dosal also associates cheek acne with cell phones being pressed up against the area. Phones are said to carry 10 times more bacteria than a public toilet seat, so dirt from your device, in combination with sweat and oil on your skin, can easily lead to flare-ups.

If you break out above the eyebrows …

... take a break from getting your brows waxed. “The area above the eyebrows is likely to get clogged if wax is applied,” Robinson said. “That region is rich in sebaceous glands, therefore making it prone to blackheads and whiteheads.” The heavy concentration of oil glands above the eyebrows means that any waxing, plucking, or tweezing is likely to irritate the area.

“If your acne is only localized to the brow area, you may have an overgrowth of pityrosporum,” Belkin said. “This is a yeast that can mimic acne by causing inflammation in the hair follicles.” To target pityrosporum, Belkin recommends over-the-counter clotrimazole cream or natural tea tree oil.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

A benzoyl peroxide cream that’s suitable for dry and sensitive skin

8 Acne Spot Treatments Recommended By Dermatologists

MORE IN LIFE

Food & Drink

Can (And Should) You Actually Eat The Skin On Squash? Well, It Depends.

Wellness

Paxlovid May Cut Your Risk Of Long COVID, New Study Shows

Wellness

Need Mental Health Help But You Aren’t In Crisis? Try A ‘Warmline’

Work/Life

14 Things I Won’t Do After Working As A Nail Technician

Wellness

Do You Always Need Background Noise? There’s A Psychological Reason Why.

Food & Drink

Baking Legend Claire Saffitz Shares Her Favorite Store-Bought Shortcuts

Home & Living

Is It Ever Appropriate To Break Up With Someone Online?

Parenting

How To ‘Un-Spoil’ Your Kid, According To Parenting Experts

Shopping

Here Are What Doctors Used Themselves To Help Them Go Through Menopause

Shopping

The Best Carry-On Travel Bags, According To Minimal Packers

Shopping

These Satin-Lined Beanies Are The Solution To Protecting Your Hair This Winter

Shopping

Reviewers With Dry Skin Love These Intensive Moisturizers For Winter

Food & Drink

Hands Down, Bakers Say This Is The Best Brand Of Canned Pumpkin For Pies

Shopping

32 Products With Before-And-After Photos That Are Worth 1,000 Words

Shopping

I Regret To Inform You That These Handmade Holiday Stockings At Etsy Are Worth The Splurge

Wellness

So, You Just Had A Breakthrough In Therapy. Now What?

Shopping

12 Kitchen Carts That Add Extra Counter And Storage Space

Shopping

The Best Beauty Products To Stuff Your Stockings With This Year

Shopping

The Best Singles' Day Sales You Need To Know About

Parenting

Why Respiratory Sicknesses Are Hitting Kids So Hard This Year

Home & Living

This New Detective Sequel Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Food & Drink

Hate Chopping? This Slicing Tool Will Make Thanksgiving Prep WAY Faster

Shopping

Get Your Home Ready For The Holidays With These Furniture Sales

Shopping

35 Bedroom Decor Upgrades To Make You Love Your Space

Shopping

8 Mattress Pads And Toppers That Can Help You Sleep Better

Shopping

12 Crafty Gifts From Target To Bring Out Your Kiddo’s Creative Side

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Work/Life

What Happens To Your Brain And Body When You Work More Than 40 Hours A Week

Shopping

These Genius Pants From Target Allow You To Wear Sweats To The Office

Shopping

You May Need A Knee Pillow To Sleep At Night, According To A Physical Therapist

Wellness

The Most Common RSV Symptoms Doctors Are Seeing Right Now

Relationships

Is 'Stress Spillover' Screwing Up Your Relationship?

Travel

11 Mistakes Travelers Make On A Long-Haul Flight

Shopping

This Reviewer-Beloved Food Warmer Is Perfect For Taking Thanksgiving Leftovers To Work

Food & Drink

'Quiet Quit' Thanksgiving Cooking And Order Your Entire Meal In A Box

Shopping

The Best Men’s Wardrobe Basics, According To The Most Stylish People We Know

Shopping

This Indie Fine Jewelry Brand Is Running A Rare Sale. Here Are The Best Gifts To Buy.

Travel

15 Genius Tips That Will Help You Pack Everything In Just A Carry-On

Food & Drink

8 Store-Bought Stuffing Mixes That Are Probably Better Than Homemade

Wellness

7 Habits That Will Drastically Improve Your Energy Levels