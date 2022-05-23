Rep. Madison Cawthorn Investigated For 'Improper Relationship' With Staffer

Rep. Madison Cawthorn, a far-right Republican out of North Carolina, is being investigated by the House Ethics Committee for an alleged “improper relationship” with a staffer.

In a release Monday, the House committee also said it was investigating Cawthorn for having “improperly promoted a cryptocurrency in which he may have had an undisclosed financial interest.”

Lawmakers did not provide further information on the “individual employed on his congressional staff” who Cawthorn allegedly engaged improperly with.

Cawthorn’s chief of staff Blake Harp said his team “welcome[s] the opportunity to prove” that the congressman “committed no wrongdoing and that he was falsely accused by partisan adversaries for political gain.”

Cawthorn lost his bid for reelection last week, after facing a slew of opposition research and questions about his mental stability reported in the press.

Previously, he was stopped twice trying to get on a plane with a gun. He made claims that his colleagues take cocaine and have orgies. Multiple women have accused him of sexual harassment.

A challenge by his constituents to his reelection campaign argued that he should be barred from running for office altogether for having “engaged in insurrection” on Jan. 6, 2021.