As CBD becomes more mainstream, cannabis retailers and big retailers alike have started selling CBD and cannabis-derived products. It’s high time that millennial brands Urban Outfitters and Free People added CBD products to their wellness lineup.
Both URBN brands are limiting merchandise to topical CBD and activated hemp-extract products, some of which are only available to purchase online and shipping to select states at the moment.
CBD — or cannabidiol — is the non-psychoactive ingredient in the marijuana plant that doesn’t get you high. But there’s still a lot of confusion about the differences between CBD and hemp oil, as well as where to buy real CBD.
CBD has a lot of promising medicinal and aesthetic benefits like reducing anxiety, promoting sleep and soothing inflamed skin. Hemp seed oil contains omega fatty acids, linolenic acids and Vitamin E, making it an obvious ingredient for beauty products.
We’ve rounded up some of the CBD and hemp products for pain, beauty and relaxation now available to order at Urban Outfitters and Free People, below:
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.
Editors’ Note: There are contradictory laws at the federal and state levels about CBD’s legality. Additionally, many CBD products aren’t approved or tested by the Food and Drug Administration. If you’re worried, check the rules in your area to make sure everything’s OK before purchasing or proceeding.