CBD — or cannabidiol — is the non-psychoactive ingredient in the marijuana plant that doesn’t get you high. But there’s still a lot of confusion about the differences between CBD and hemp oil, as well as where to buy real CBD.

CBD has a lot of promising medicinal and aesthetic benefits like reducing anxiety, promoting sleep and soothing inflamed skin. Hemp seed oil contains omega fatty acids, linolenic acids and Vitamin E, making it an obvious ingredient for beauty products.

We’ve rounded up some of the CBD and hemp products for pain, beauty and relaxation now available to order at Urban Outfitters and Free People, below:

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.