There Are A Lot Of CBD Products At Urban Outfitters And Free People Now

It’s high time that millennial brands added CBD items to their wellness lineup.

As CBD becomes more mainstream, cannabis retailers and big retailers alike have started selling CBD and cannabis-derived products. It’s high time that millennial brands Urban Outfitters and Free People added CBD products to their wellness lineup.

Both URBN brands are limiting merchandise to topical CBD and activated hemp-extract products, some of which are only available to purchase online and shipping to select states at the moment.

CBD — or cannabidiol — is the non-psychoactive ingredient in the marijuana plant that doesn’t get you high. But there’s still a lot of confusion about the differences between CBD and hemp oil, as well as where to buy real CBD.

CBD has a lot of promising medicinal and aesthetic benefits like reducing anxiety, promoting sleep and soothing inflamed skin. Hemp seed oil contains omega fatty acids, linolenic acids and Vitamin E, making it an obvious ingredient for beauty products.

We’ve rounded up some of the CBD and hemp products for pain, beauty and relaxation now available to order at Urban Outfitters and Free People, below:

Editors’ Note: There are contradictory laws at the federal and state levels about CBD’s legality. Additionally, many CBD products aren’t approved or tested by the Food and Drug Administration. If you’re worried, check the rules in your area to make sure everything’s OK before purchasing or proceeding.

1
CBD Daily 3-In-1 Massage Candle
Urban Outfitters
This CBD Daily Massage candle doubles as a home fragrance and massage oil with 30mg of CBD and essential oils. Get it at Urban Outfitters for $19.
2
La Mend The Good Patch CBD-Infused Patch
Urban Outfitters
The Good Patch by La Mend is a transdermal patch with 15mg of CBD. Pick from patches that target pain, period, sleep or revival. Get it for $12 on Urban Outfitters.
3
Hora Skin Care Super Serum + CBD
Urban Outfitters
This Super Serum by Hora Skin Care includes 250mg of CBD, marine collagen, antioxidants, and vitamins A, B3 and C for a soothing and hydrating formula. Find it for $54 on Urban Outfitters.
4
Cannuka Calming Eye Balm
Free People
Formulated with Manuka honey, oils and 15 mg of CBD, this calming eye bam reduces the appearance of fine lines, puffiness and dark circles. Find it for $48 at Free People.
5
Mary's Nutritionals Muscle Freeze
Free People
Soothe sore muscles with a calming and cooling effect using this hemp-infused topical treatment. Get it for $35 from Free People.
6
Kush Queen CBD + Essential Oil Bath Bomb
Urban Outfitter
This Kush Queen bath bomb is infused with 25mg of CBD and organic essential oils so you can soak in love, relaxation or sleep. Get it at Urban Outfitters for $13.
7
Cannabliss Organic Bliss Kiss Balm CBD Lip Treatment
Urban Outfitters
This hydrating lip balm is formulated with CBD, shea butter, jojoba oil, Schisandra and goja berry.Find it for $12 on Urban Outfitters.
8
Baked Beauty Co. CBD Facial Matcha + Coconut Face Mask
Urban Outfitters
This clay face mask features 100 mg of CBD, matcha and coconut milk. It can be mixed with water or yogurt for a hydrating treatment. Find it for $28 at Urban Outfitters.
9
Sagely Naturals Relief & Recovery Headache Roll-On
Urban Outfitters
This roll-on oil uses 50 mg of CBD and a blend of essential oils to provide temporary relief from headaches and neck pain. Find it for $30 on Urban Outfitters.
10
Soul Addict CBD Honey Mama Manuka Mask $58.00
Urban Outfitters
This CBD Honey Mama Mauka Mask is made with 100mg of CBD, raw honey and activated Vitamin C to brighten and soften skin. Get it for $58 at Urban Outfitters.
11
Bouquet CBD Massage
Free People
This CBD-infused massage oil nourishes the body with 750 mg of CBD. Find it at Free People for $70.
12
Mary's Nutritionals Elite Gel Pen
Free People
This transdermal hemp gel pen contains 50 (2mg) doses of gel enriched with activated hemp extract to soothe aches and pains when applied to wrists, ankles and more. Find it for $50 at Free People.
13
CBD Daily Active Body Spray
Urban Outfitters
This CBD Daily body spray soothes sore muscles after a tough workout with CBD oil and natural extracts like hemp seed and peppermint oils. Find it at Urban Outfitters for $25
14
Cannuka Healing Skin Balm
Free People
Soothe and restore distressed skin with this all-purpose balm containing 50mg of CBD to reduce the appearance of blemishes, dry patches and redness. Get it for $68 at Free People.
15
Mary's Nutritionals Bath Bomb
Free People
Unwind with these hemp-infused bath bombs containing vitamins, essential oils and 50mg activated hemp extract for a calming or boosting experience. Get it for $12 at Free People.
