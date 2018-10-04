8 CBD And THC Products To Spice Up Your Sex Life

Could getting a little high take your love life to new heights in the bedroom?
These days some people are looking to cannabidiol, or CBD ― the non-psychoactive ingredient in the marijuana plant ― to give their sex lives a boost.
For those who suffer from stress or performance anxiety in the bedroom, CBD can alleviate anxiety, elevate mood and reduce inhibition, said Diana Urman, a San Francisco sexologist. Urman is among a growing number of sex-perts around the country who recommend cannabis to some of their patients now that more states are legalizing marijuana.
“Many people say they feel more spontaneous and adventurous [after using CBD],” she told HuffPost.
Others use THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, the chemical responsible for most of marijuana’s psychoactive effects. (The big difference between THC and CBD? THC gets you high while CBD doesn’t, generally.)
“There is also sometimes an increased sensitivity to touch and increased willingness to be more engaged and sensual which, in turn, enhances sexual pleasure and deepens orgasmic abilities,” Urman said of CBD and THC.
Below, she and other sex therapists and experts share CBD and THC products they say could help spice up your sex life. (Of course, there are legal issues you need to be aware of. Be sure to check the laws and protocols about marijuana and marijuana-related products for your state.)
CBD Oil Massage Lotion
"For beginners, I recommend something topical. CBD Daily has an excellent CBD Massage Oil that can provide sensual amplification on a subtle scale. This company also has certifications so they can ship almost anywhere in the US." -- Sunny Rodgers, a sexologist and sexual health educator. Get it at CBD Daily
Love Potion #420 By Yummi Karma
"Once someone has tried a topical cannabis product (example: a spray) which tends to have more subtle effects, the next product to try would be an ingestible product that will have an effect on the entire body. A good natural aphrodisiac to try is the Love Potion #420 tincture by Yummi Karma. It’s formulated with both THC and CBD to lessen tension and get you in the mood. An ingestible product like this can be a good partner-sharing enhancement for sex play." -- Rodgers. Get it at a store near you through Yummi Karma
Privy Peach Break Free Hemp Oil
"I like a line of CBD-based lubricants called Privy Peach
which is meant to quell inflammation and increase circulation, and may in turn improve sexual function and arousal in women with problems such as pain during intercourse, endometriosis and other types of pelvic pain." -- Ian Kerner, a sex therapist and New York Times-bestselling author of
She Comes First: The Thinking Man’s Guide to Pleasuring a Woman. Get it at Privy Peach
1906 High Love
"I like a product called High Love from the company 1906, which is an edible chocolate that contains carefully dosed amounts of cannabis, along with certain plant-based ingredients that are purported to have aphrodisiac-like qualities. Together, this product helps with libido and arousal. Some say the aphrodisiac qualities of cannabis seem to mainly occur in low to moderate doses, and in high doses cannabis can have the opposite effect. High Love has been optimized to be low-dose, rapid delivery, which is ideal for its sexual benefits." -- Kerner
. Get it at 1906
Endoca Hemp Oil Drops
"It’s really good for getting out of your head; for down regulating the nervous system and helping your body relax. This is what creates natural arousal and capacity for pleasure." -- Louise Mazanti, sex therapist and author of
Real Sex: Why Everything You Learnt About Sex Is Wrong. Get it at Endoca
Storz & Bickel Crafty Vaporizer
“When it comes to sex, try vaporizing two or three puffs on a cannabis flower vaporizer. Work this into the foreplay. When it starts to work it’ll create strong desire, potent arousal, intense orgasm, and best of all, increased feelings of bonding. Works equally well for both sexes, but keep the dose low as too much can be counterproductive." -- Jordan Tishler, a cannabis therapeutics specialist. Get it at Storz & Bickel
Dosist Passion Pen
"Dosist, a cannabis-based health and wellness company, has two pens that are good for the bedroom. There's the Arouse pen and the Passion pen. I like the Passion pen. It helps get you into your body and feel connected with your partner. (I think that the Arouse pen burns too much, so I wouldn’t recommend that pen). What's great about Dosist products is that they're perfectly dosed hit sizes!" -- Amanda Pasciucco, a sex therapist and author of
Playtime: The Sex Book. Get it at a store near you through Dosist
Pleasure: Natural Arousal Lube With THC
"For women I recommend using Foria
, a lubricant infused with THC that increases blood flow to genitals and intensifies sensations. It helps you feel more present in your body." -- Diana Urman. Get it at a store near you through Foria