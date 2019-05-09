CBS Renews 'Bull' Despite Michael Weatherly's Alleged Sexual Harassment

CBS renewed its popular legal drama “Bull” for a fourth season despite the controversy surrounding the show’s star, Michael Weatherly, who was accused of harassing actress Eliza Dushku while on set.

Shortly after CBS announced the show’s renewal, Steven Spielberg’s production company Amblin Television said it was cutting ties with the show, Deadline reported.

Spielberg served as an executive producer on “Bull,” along with Amblin Television co-presidents Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey.

A New York Times investigation published in December revealed that CBS reached a $9.5 million settlement with Dushku, who starred in “Bull,” after she confronted Weatherly for allegedly making inappropriate comments to her on set in front of cast and crew members.

Weatherly reportedly told CBS Television Studios President David Stapf of her accusations, and Dushku was later written off the show.

Dushku believed that her role on “Bull” was terminated in retaliation for speaking out against Weatherly’s behavior. Through mediation, Dushku and CBS reached the settlement, which totaled the amount she would’ve been paid if she’d stayed on the show for four seasons.

Spielberg and his wife, Kate Capshaw, have made some of the biggest contributions to the Time’s Up movement, an organization founded in 2018 by women in the entertainment industry that advocates for workplace equality and stands against abuse and harassment.