CBS Has A New Competition Series Called 'The Activist,' And Twitter Users Have Thoughts

On Thursday, CBS announced the upcoming premiere of its new competition series “The Activist” — and Twitter users made it clear they aren’t on board with the concept.

The five-week competition series, produced by Global Citizen and co-hosted by Usher, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Julianne Hough, will feature six activists competing against each other to promote health, educational or environmental causes, the network’s press release stated. It’s set to premiere on CBS on Oct. 22.

“The activists will compete in missions, media stunts, digital campaigns and community events aimed at garnering the attention of the world’s most powerful decision-makers, demanding action, now,” the release said.

Superstars @Usher, @juliannehough, and @priyankachopra unite to host #TheActivist, an all-new competition series



October 22nd

Yet while CBS is billing “The Activist” as a series that will “make you want to get up and change the world,” Twitter users are denouncing the premise of the show, accusing the series of exploiting and profiting off activism.

Many criticized the series for framing philanthropy and activism as competitive and performative endeavors.

This is just wrong. Wow. — Cindy PikaChu ✨朱良蒨 (she/her) 🌸✨ (@iamcindychu) September 9, 2021

This is so YUCK!!! Everything activism shouldn’t be: performative and competitive. — Kaci Y. Patterson, MBA (@kypatterson_sgs) September 9, 2021

Ah yes, love to see people compete over whether we should educate children, or stop polluting. Very cool and good. — Pete (@PeteGeeKay) September 9, 2021

soooo The Voice but like for the climate crisis… got it got it — Rina “pillow scream” Espiritu (@rinabang) September 9, 2021

Uhhh — roxane gay (@rgay) September 9, 2021

"We're gonna need to pick up the pace, people! WORLD SAVING is on our hands!!!!" -me yelling at the preteen sweatshop workers making merch for CBS's upcoming series 'The Activist' — broti gupta (@BrotiGupta) September 9, 2021

So, @CBS decided to take what I do to help the world, turn it into a competition, add celebrities, and pit charity against charity for viewership ratings.



...wow



Usher, Priyanka Chopra & Julianne Hough Set For ‘The Activist’, CBS Competition Serieshttps://t.co/QTZxGlmkS6 — Steven Spohn (Spawn) (@stevenspohn) September 9, 2021

Participants’ success on “The Activist” will be measured by online engagement, social metrics and input from the hosts. Their ultimate goal will be to advance to the G-20 summit in Rome this year to secure “funding and invaluable awareness for their causes,” according to CBS’s release. The winner, crowned “The Activist,” will be revealed in the final episode.