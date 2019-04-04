CBS Names Diana Miller New Executive Producer Of Morning Show

CBS on Thursday named Diana Miller as the new executive producer of “CBS This Morning,” marking an important milestone for women in media.

As CNN noted, Miller’s appointment means that all three network morning shows will now be run by women.

She joins Roxanna Sherwood of ABC’s “Good Morning America” and Libby Leist of NBC’s “Today.”

CBS News President Susan Zirinsky announced the promotion, calling Miller “exceptionally positioned for this role.”

“She’s an experienced journalist and collaborative leader,” Zirinsky said in a statement. “Her editorial vision, innovative ideas and ability to execute have had a positive impact on the broadcast for years and will help take the show into the future.”

Like many other networks and media outlets, CBS has been forced to reckon with gender inequality and toxic work environments in the wake of the Me Too movement. The network fired Charlie Rose, who anchored “CBS This Morning” for years and was widely thought of as a media icon, in 2017 amid multiple allegations of sexual misconduct.

Less than a week later, NBC fired longtime “Today” host Matt Lauer after allegations of workplace misconduct.

Since then, both networks brought additional women onto their morning show teams and boosted the exposure of their existing female anchors. NBC named Leist as the executive producer of “Today” in February 2018.

CBS’ Gayle King and Norah O’Donnell, NBC’s Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb and ABC’s Robin Roberts were all on The Hollywood Reporter’s list of the 35 Most Powerful People in New York Media in 2018.