CBS Ditches Trump Speech For 'The Price Is Right'

After airing President Donald Trump’s much anticipated Friday Rose Garden announcement for just 20 minutes, CBS cut away to show “The Price Is Right” instead.

The switch was flagged by CNN’s Brian Stelter, who began live-tweeting the programming change on the East Coast:

CBS cut away from Trump's riff after 20 minutes. "The Price Is Right" is now on. pic.twitter.com/GnkBJxqPDB — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) February 15, 2019

How much do you think a five-speed hand mixer costs? This "Price Is Right" contestant has no idea. She could win a Kia Soul! — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) February 15, 2019

Update: She got the cost of the hair dryer right, but not the hand mixer or the car. 😢 Do you think @DrewFromTV has a giant garage where he keeps all the cars the contestants don't win? pic.twitter.com/hUKm38OqEF — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) February 15, 2019

During Trump’s speech, he declared a national emergency to gain access to billions of dollars in funding for border wall construction. Defending his decision, he resorted again to his claims that drugs, gang members and human traffickers were pouring into the U.S. and couldn’t be stopped without a physical barrier.

However, arrests for illegal border crossings are at their lowest levels since the 1970s, and since 2014, a high proportion of those crossing have been Central American children and families seeking to make humanitarian claims such as asylum.

The president’s speech lasted roughly 50 minutes.