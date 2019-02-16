CBS Ditches Trump Speech For 'The Price Is Right'

After airing President Donald Trump’s much anticipated Friday Rose Garden announcement for just 20 minutes, CBS cut away to show “The Price Is Right” instead.
The switch was flagged by CNN’s Brian Stelter, who began live-tweeting the programming change on the East Coast:
During Trump’s speech, he declared a national emergency to gain access to billions of dollars in funding for border wall construction. Defending his decision, he resorted again to his claims that drugs, gang members and human traffickers were pouring into the U.S. and couldn’t be stopped without a physical barrier.
However, arrests for illegal border crossings are at their lowest levels since the 1970s, and since 2014, a high proportion of those crossing have been Central American children and families seeking to make humanitarian claims such as asylum.
The president’s speech lasted roughly 50 minutes.
According to Deadline Hollywood, aside from CBS, all other cable and broadcast networks carried the entirety of the announcement.