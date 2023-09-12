CDC Panel Approves New COVID-19 Booster Amid Rapid Spread Of New 'Eris' Subvariant

LOADING ERROR LOADING

A U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention panel has approved the latest booster for COVID-19 as cases continue to rise amid the spread of the virus’ omicron variants.

The panel approved the updated vaccine on Tuesday, universally recommending that everyone six months and older receive the shot, which more closely matches the currently circulating variants. CDC Director Mandy Cohen still needs to endorse the approval, but has previously said she expects the booster to roll out this month.

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices’ approval comes a day after the Food and Drug Administration authorized the updated vaccine, which targets, among others, the XBB.1.5 subvariant of omicron nicknamed “Kraken.” The emergency use authorization applied to boosters manufactured by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech SE, as well as by Moderna. The XBB.1.5 monovalent vaccines are expected to be available in the coming days, according to Moderna.

The FDA is still reviewing a vaccine booster manufactured by Novavax, according to the company. Novavax claims it would provide the only protein-based COVID-19 vaccine in the U.S., compared to Pfizer and Moderna’s mRNA vaccines.

The boosters come amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, with the EG.5 subvariant ― nicknamed “Eris” ― currently causing the majority of cases in the United States. The CDC says that COVID-19 hospitalizations grew by almost 16% the week ending Aug. 26, while COVID-19 deaths increased by more than 10% in the week ending Sept. 2.

Moderna and Pfizer confirmed their new boosters are effective against Eris, as well as the BA.2.86 strain.

The U.S. government ended the COVID-19 public health emergency in May, handing the responsibility of vaccinations over to the private sector. Moderna told the CDC that its new vaccine will be sold at $129 per dose, and Pfizer said its vaccine will be $120 dose. Novavax said that its vaccine would be sold at $130 per dose, but that its contracted price with the CDC is $72.50 per dose.

The vaccines are still expected to be free for most Americans who are covered by health insurance.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, one of the country’s top infectious disease experts and President Joe Biden’s former chief medical adviser, said on Sunday that there is “no doubt” the U.S. is experiencing a rise in COVID-19 cases. But while he is continuing to monitor the uptick, Fauci predicted the country will not be overwhelmed by the virus this winter compared to previous years.