CDC Backtracks On Guidance About COVID-19 Testing For Asymptomatic People

The agency said Friday that people who’ve had close contact with a coronavirus patient should get tested for the virus — even if they have no symptoms.

Backtracking on earlier guidance that had provoked widespread criticism, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday that people who’ve had close contact with a person infected with COVID-19 should get tested for the virus — even if they’re exhibiting no symptoms.

