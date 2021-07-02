The CDC Just Grossed Everyone Out With An Absolutely Poop-tastic Summer GIF

The CDC left a mark on social media this weekend as the agency shared a GIF with a very memorable way to urge good hygiene in swimming pools this summer:

Don’t swim or let your kids swim if sick with diarrhea. One person with diarrhea can contaminate the entire pool. Learn more ways to keep you and those you care about healthy. #HealthySwimming https://t.co/3ogS3ZlQX6 pic.twitter.com/lbN6uvvufu — CDC (@CDCgov) July 1, 2021

The agency notes on its website that “diarrhea is the most common illness spread through recreational water,” adding that some of the germs behind the squirt can survive in chlorinated water for days.

The CDC even offered a very descriptive passage about how those illnesses happen:

“Tiny amounts of poop are rinsed off swimmers’ bottoms as they swim through the water. If someone with infectious diarrhea (which can contain up to one billion germs) gets in recreational water, germs can be washed off their bottom and contaminate the water. These germs can make someone else sick if they swallow even a small amount of contaminated water.”

Obviously, don’t go into the water if you have diarrhea. The CDC adds that if it’s caused by Cryptosporidium, wait until two weeks after the infection.

Even without diarrhea, the agency adds two very important pieces of advice: “Don’t poop in the water” and “Don’t swallow the water.”

And if that’s not enough, they have an entire webpage dedicated to what poop- and pee-filled pools can do to your eyes and lungs.

But for many, it was all about the GIF.

The agency has used some version of the image for years now ― but this week’s tweet is spreading across social media:

We thought we had the market cornered for shitposting... guess not https://t.co/OMqZcyGmbO — Tumblr (@tumblr) July 1, 2021

Well, this is memorable https://t.co/s91ywojuoW — Arrianna Marie Planey, MA PhD (@Arrianna_Planey) July 1, 2021

This is a pretty epic gif.. I bet a government employee actually got paid to make this too. (Tax dollars at work?) Who at the @CDCgov approved the image of a girl pooping on a water slide? https://t.co/5HtrqqA0eI — Alissa Batts (@alissa_batts) July 1, 2021

"That's my girl," he said, "Trailing a stream of liquid shit at the bottom of the water slide, just like I taught her" https://t.co/zT22UwiiLZ — Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) July 1, 2021

somebody FOIA the email discussion about approving this gif for public release https://t.co/0bKgfAGPfB — Rachel Alexander (@rachelwalexande) July 1, 2021

It definitely made a mark. https://t.co/DGs7YEJ6Kd — Trista McGlamery (@tristamac) July 1, 2021

we simply wouldn't have gotten the message without the brown poop smear https://t.co/Iox0zQrR1v — Scott Weinberg (@scottEmovienerd) July 1, 2021

Someone at the CDC had the unfortunate task of making a diarrheal GIF. https://t.co/3sPm3ROE4n — Whitney Zahnd (@WhitneyZahnd) July 2, 2021

"I think we've covered every possible angle on COVID, time to get back to the other great evil in our midst. Shitting." https://t.co/A9vWxX9cei — Keith Ó Gealbháin (@KeithGalvin) July 1, 2021