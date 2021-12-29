CDC Director Explains Decision To Change COVID Isolation Period To 5 Days

“Not all of those cases are going to be severe. In fact many are going to be asymptomatic,” Walensky told The Associated Press on Monday. “We want to make sure there is a mechanism by which we can safely continue to keep society functioning while following the science.”

In her Wednesday interview, Walensky also cited “behavioral science” for the decision, saying about a third of people who catch the virus don’t isolate for the full length of suggested time anyway. And as the AP pointed out, the CDC said isolation can be cut to even fewer days if an asymptomatic worker is in a field where there are severe staffing shortages.

“So from what you’re saying it sounds like this decision had just as much to do with business as it did with the science,” Collins asked Walensky.

“It really had a lot to do with what we thought people would be able to tolerate,” Walensky responded.

In an interview Tuesday night, MSNBC host Chris Hayes asked Dr. Anthony Fauci if five days is enough time to isolate.

“Is there any science backing up the idea that after five days of asymptomatic isolation that you’re not still shedding the virus and contagious?” Hayes asked.

“Nothing is going to be 100%, and this is going to be one of those situations where you’re dealing with a very difficult situation, Chris, that we often say, you don’t want the perfect to be the enemy of the good,” Fauci said.

Fauci said he agreed with the CDC’s recommendation for those infected to mask up after their five days of isolation, adding that this is a better alternative than having a full, countrywide shutdown.

“When you balance [the new guidance] with the importance of trying to get people back functioning in society, because the alternative is something no one wants, and that’s to shut down completely, and we know that’s not going to be palatable to the American public.”