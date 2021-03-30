CDC Director Explains Her Dire COVID-19 Warning

In a White House press conference Monday, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said she felt a sense of impending doom over the uptick in COVID-19 cases.
“We have so much to look forward to, so much promise and potential of where we are and so much reason for hope. But right now I’m scared,” she said.
On Monday night, Rachel Maddow asked Walensky to explain her “impending doom” warning, particularly when so many people were feeling renewed hope and optimism due to the COVID-19 vaccine rollout across the country.
“I’m watching the cases tick up. I’m watching us have increased numbers of hyper-transmissible variants. I’m watching our travel numbers tick up, and the sense is, I’ve seen what it looks like to anticipate the oncoming surge,” Walensky said. “And what I really would hate to have happen is to have another oncoming surge just as we’re reaching towards getting so many more people vaccinated. You know, we’re still losing people at 1,000 deaths a day. And so I just can’t face another surge when there’s so much optimism right at our fingertips.”
Walensky reported a 10% average increase in COVID-19 cases nationwide over the past week, compared to the same prior period. She said deaths had also increased by 2.6% and hospitalizations by 4.2%.
Walensky also noted that there were many other negatives to the circulation of the virus beyond hospitalizations and deaths, including health problems linked to COVID-19 such as cardiac challenges, depression and mental health issues, renal failure, pulmonary problems and clotting.
“There’s a lot that we don’t understand about this disease, and we shouldn’t want to have it circulating whether or not it leads to mortality,” Walensky said.
A HuffPost Guide To Coronavirus
- Is it safe to see people who have gotten the coronavirus vaccine?
- What it means if your partner tests positive for COVID-19 but you don’t.
- How worried should you be about the new strains of coronavirus?
- The unexpected challenges of co-parenting during a pandemic.
- 19 things we took for granted pre-pandemic but now miss.
- Find all that and more on our coronavirus hub page.