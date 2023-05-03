What's Hot

HealthCoronavirusCOVID-19Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

CDC Investigates COVID Outbreak Linked To Its Conference

As of Tuesday, reportedly 35 people who attended the agency's Epidemic Intelligence Service conference have tested positive for coronavirus.
Marita Vlachou

Breaking News Reporter, HuffPost

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reportedly investigating a COVID-19 outbreak linked to the health agency’s annual conference held in Atlanta late last month.

As of Tuesday, 35 people who attended this year’s Epidemic Intelligence Service conference have tested positive for COVID-19, the CDC has confirmed.

“CDC is working with the Georgia Department of Health to conduct a rapid epidemiological assessment of confirmed COVID-19 cases that appear to be connected to the 2023 EIS Conference to determine transmission patterns,” Kristen Nordlund, a spokesperson for the CDC, told The Washington Post.

People who were at the conference told the outlet public health guidelines recommended by health officials earlier in the pandemic, including wearing masks and maintaining social distance, weren’t followed.

The CDC did not immediately respond to a HuffPost request for comment.

The EIS conference took place in Georgia from April 24 to 27, and it was the first time in four years that the event was held in-person.

The event offers an opportunity for public health officials to gather and hear about scientific investigations and developments made by EIS officers to drive improvements in the field.

As of Tuesday, the CDC recorded a weekly total of 88,330 COVID-19 cases and a weekly total of 1,052 COVID-related deaths.

While those figures are much lower than at the height of the pandemic, officials have warned that the real number of cases may be higher as fewer Americans get tested and not all report their results to health authorities.

The Biden administration is set to lift most remaining COVID-19 rules next week, including vaccination requirements for international travelers, when the national public health emergency will expire.

