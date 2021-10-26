CDC Extends COVID-19 Rules For Cruises Through Mid-January

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has extended its COVID-19 rules for cruise ships until Jan. 15, at which point they will become voluntary, the federal health agency announced Monday.

The decision to temporarily extend the emergency health and safety protocols, which were set to expire in November, was due to the continued spread of the much more transmissible delta variant of the coronavirus, the CDC said.

Advertisement

Cruise ships have been allowed to operate for the past year so long as they adhere to these protocols , which include onboard masks and COVID-19 vaccinations or tests for passengers and crew.

Joe Raedle via Getty Images Passengers wave as the Royal Caribbean Freedom of the Seas embarks from Miami back in June during the first U.S. trial cruise, which was testing COVID-19 protocols.

Such requirements “have successfully averted overwhelming onboard medical facilities and burdening shoreside hospital resources,” the CDC said in a statement.

“While cruising will always pose some risk of disease spread, CDC remains committed to ensuring that cruising is conducted in way that protects crew members, passengers, port personnel, and communities,” the CDC said.

The CDC’s order applies to vessels currently operating or planning to operate in U.S. waters that have the capacity to carry at least 250 people.

Advertisement

Capt. Aimee Treffiletti, who leads the CDC’s maritime unit, told USA Today that the decision to extend the order was made “in the best interest of public health.”