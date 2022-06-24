VH1 Fires Reality Star After On-Camera Animal Abuse

VH1 fired Ceaser Emanuel, seen here attending a birthday dinner on June 5 in New York City. Johnny Nunez/WireImage via Getty Images

VH1 has fired a reality star after video circulated online showing him beating a dog with a folding chair.

The network booted Ceaser Emanuel, featured in “Black Ink Crew New York,” after a frightening clip reportedly shot on a doorbell camera showed him repeatedly kicking and hitting a dog.

VH1 announced Thursday it had “made the decision to cut ties with Ceaser Emanuel” and said his departure won’t impact the upcoming season of the tattoo shop-based show.

Walter Mosley, Emanuel’s lawyer, told People that the video making rounds was an old clip and that it showed the reality star stopping dogs from “attacking other animals.”

Mosley described his client as a dog lover and owner of “many” pets.