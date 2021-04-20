An “American Idol” contestant who was eliminated from the show earlier this month was arrested on charges of breaking into an ex-girlfriend’s house and striking her in the face, the local ABC affiliate reported in Rockdale, Texas.

Cecil Ray Baker, who competed as country singer Cecil Ray on the popular talent competition, was charged with burglary of habitation with intent to commit assault, police told People. He was released on a $15,000 bond.

A Rockdale police officer who responded to the victim’s call on April 14 found her with a swollen left cheek where she said Baker, 20, hit her with the heel of his palm after she repeatedly told him to leave, according to KXXV-TV. The woman told police Baker broke in after demanding to see a child he believes is his, the station reported.

The victim, identified by outlets as Mariah Lopez, showed her injuries on TikTok, writing: “I’ve had enough.” She held a baby in her arms.

In an “American Idol” episode in March, Baker dedicated a song to his then-2-month-old daughter.

Baker advanced the round of 24, but was eliminated in an episode that aired April 11, Deadline noted.

Here is a performance on the show from early April:

Need help? In the U.S., call 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) for the National Domestic Violence Hotline.