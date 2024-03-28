'SNL' Alum Cecily Strong Explains How Her Partner's Proposal Was Thwarted By A Text

Cecily Strong accidentally learned her now-fiancé was planning on popping the question before he could get down on one knee.
The actor stopped by “Late Night with Seth Meyers” on Wednesday, where she celebrated her nuptial news with her fellow “Saturday Night Live” alum.
“I got engaged,” she teased Meyers. “You always said, ‘No one will ever love you, and you’ll never get married.’ You were wrong!”
“I am eating my words,” the late night host smiled. “Did he pull it off well? Was it a surprise?”
While Strong has kept her relationship with now-fiancé, a man named Jack, very private, she was happy to share a few details with her friend Meyers.
”It was not a surprise, but I am kind of a detective,“ The “Schmigadoon!” star admitted.
She explained, “We talked about getting married and then one day he was like, ‘I’m so inundated with emails and texts. Look at this.’”
The first text was from her fiancé’s friend, asking, “How did it go?” with a ring emoji.
Surprise blown, Strong said she was totally unsure of how to react. The comic initially told her partner, “Whenever you want to do it, that’ll be the surprise,” but she ended up foiling that plan as well.
As she remembered: “I had kind of a rough night in December, and I was like, ‘Can I just wear the damn ring now?’ And so that’s how we got engaged.”
In Strong’s 2020 memoir, “This Will All Be Over Soon,” she wrote about meeting Jack at a 2019 Christmas party, when she was coping with the recent death of her cousin Owen.
“At first I thought it was so difficult to meet someone right as I was losing someone I loved so much,” she wrote in an essay from the book, as excerpted by Vulture.
But after getting to know her future fiancé over the next few months, Strong remembered telling him, “I think you were a gift to me from Owen.”