Cecily Strong Explains Why It's 'Hard' To Watch 'SNL' After Departure

Cecily Strong is making a clean break from “Saturday Night Live” after departing the comedy sketch show in December.

During an appearance on Tuesday’s episode of “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” Strong admitted that it’s been “hard” for her to watch “SNL” since leaving late last year.

When Cohen asked if the show felt like an “ex-boyfriend,” Strong agreed, adding that she’ll probably watch the show again next year.

The comedian later expanded on why she’s been keeping her distance from the show since her emotional exit.

“It was just such a big part of my life and there’s so many people I love there, so I feel like I would just be in a swamp of sadness, just my heart would break,” she said. “I’ve got to keep my distance.”

Cecily Strong now co-stars in "Schmigadoon!" on Apple TV with Keegan-Michael Key. It's second season started last week. Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images

In an Instagram post in December, Strong discussed her “impossible” decision to leave “SNL” after joining the show over a decade ago.

“I am ready to go, but I’ll always know home is here,” she wrote at the time. “I’ve had the time of my life working with the greatest people on earth.”

During Strong’s last episode on “SNL,” her cast mates and host Austin Butler bid her farewell with an emotional send-off that included a performance of the holiday classic famously sung by Elvis Presley, “Blue Christmas.”