Entertainment
SNLcecily strong

Cecily Strong Shares Emotional Note About 'Impossible' Decision To Leave 'SNL'

The comedian departed the show after more than a decade on its cast.
Kimberley Richards

Trends Reporter, HuffPost

Cecily Strong recently opened up about her “impossible” decision to leave “Saturday Night Live” after joining the show over a decade ago.

On Sunday, the now-former cast member shared a video on Instagram capturing an emotional send-off from the weekend’s episode. To bid farewell to Strong, her cast mates and host Austin Butler performed a rendition of “Blue Christmas” — the holiday classic popularized by Elvis Presley, whom Butler portrayed in a biopic this year.

“My heart is bursting,” she wrote in the caption of the post. Strong added that she felt it was “impossible to leave” the cast, describing her role as a “dream job.”

Strong also shared a story about her first day with the sketch show, recalling how she got lost in the “SNL” building while searching for an exit. She said she was eventually aided by “Weekend Update” co-anchor Colin Jost, describing him as a “great friend.”

“Colin Jost ended up helping me again, this time by getting Elvis to sing me off (thank you Austin Butler you absolute kind and generous dreamboat),” she wrote in Sunday’s post.

“I am ready to go, but I’ll always know home is here,” she added. “I’ve had the time of my life working with the greatest people on earth.”

Host Austin Butler and now-former cast member Cecily Strong on the Dec. 17 episode of "Saturday Night Live."
Host Austin Butler and now-former cast member Cecily Strong on the Dec. 17 episode of "Saturday Night Live."
NBC via Getty Images

Strong starred in several memorable sketches during her time on the show. Among her popular impressions were her portrayals of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Fox News host Jeanine Pirro. She also impersonated journalist Sarah Koenig during a parody of the podcast “Serial” in 2014.

Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon and Aidy Bryant are among the cast members who have also left “SNL” this year. They departed at the end of the previous season.

Kimberley Richards - Trends Reporter, HuffPost

Trends Reporter, HuffPost

